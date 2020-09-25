Weight Management Market by Diet (Meals, Beverages, and Supplements), by Equipment (Fitness and Surgical), and by Service (Fitness Centers, Slimming Centers, Consultation Services, and Online Weight Loss Services)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Weight Management market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Weight Management Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Weight Management market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the weight management market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the weight management market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the weight management market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the weight management market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, technology, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the weight management market by segmenting the market based on diet, equipment, service, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on a diet, the market is segmented into meals, beverages, and supplements. By equipment, the market includes fitness equipment and surgical equipment. The surgical equipment market is bifurcated into minimally invasive/bariatric equipment and non-invasive surgical equipment. The fitness equipment segment is further classified into cardiovascular training equipment, strength training equipment, and others. By service, the market is segmented into slimming centers, fitness centers, consultation services, and online weight loss services.

The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further classification into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global weight management market are Herbalife International, Inc., NutriSystem, Inc., Weight Watchers International, Inc., eDiets.com, Brunswick Corporation, Ethicon US, LLC, Ethicon Endo-Surgery, Inc., and Gold”s Gym.

This report segments the global weight management market into:

Global Weight Management Market: Diet Analysis

Meals

Beverages

Supplements

Global Weight Management Market: Equipment Analysis

Fitness Equipment

Cardiovascular Training Equipment

Strength Training Equipment

Others

Surgical Equipment

Minimally Invasive/Bariatric Equipment

Non-Invasive Surgical Equipment

Global Weight Management Market: Service Analysis

Fitness Centers

Slimming Centers

Consultation Services

Online Weight Loss Services

Global Weight Management Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

