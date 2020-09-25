Massive Open Online Course Market by Component (Platform and Services), by Course (Humanities, Computer Science and Programming, Business Management, Science, Health and Medicine, Education and Training, Engineering, and Others), and by User Type (High School, Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Corporate)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Massive Open Online Course market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Massive Open Online Course Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Massive Open Online Course market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the massive open online course market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the massive open online course along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast time period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the massive open online course market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global massive open online course along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and the product portfolio of key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global massive open online course market is segmented on the basis of component, course, user type, and region. Based on the component, the market is majorly sectored into platform and services. The platform segment is further classified into XMOO and CMOOC. The services segment comprises consulting implementation, and training and support. The course segment includes humanities, computer science and programming, business management, science, health and medicine, education and training, engineering, and others. High school, undergraduate, postgraduate, and corporate comprises the user type segment of the market. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

Some key participants operating in the global massive open online course market are Pluralsight, Coursera, EDX, Iversity, Udacity, Linkedin, Futurelearn, Novoed, Udemy, Xuetangx, Alison, Edmodo, Edureka, Federica EU, and Intellipaat, among others.

The report segments the massive open online course market as follows:

Massive Open Online Course Market: Component Analysis

Platform

XMOOC

CMOOC

Services

Consulting

Implementation

Training and Support

Massive Open Online Course Market: Course Analysis

Humanities

Computer Science and Programming

Business Management

Science

Health and Medicine

Education and Training

Engineering

Others

Massive Open Online Course Market: User Type Analysis

High School

Undergraduate

Postgraduate

Corporate

Massive Open Online Course Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

