Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Sinus Dilation Devices Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Sinus Dilation Devices market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the sinus dilation devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the sinus dilation devices market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the sinus dilation devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the sinus dilation devices market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research and development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and applications portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the sinus dilation devices market based on product type, procedure, patient type, patient care setting, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. By product type, the market is segmented into balloon sinus dilation devices, endoscopes, sinus stents/implants, functional endoscopic sinus surgery (FESS) instruments set, and others. Endoscopes are further classified into sinuscopes and rhinoscopes. Based on the procedure, the market is segmented into standalone sinus dilation and hybrid sinus dilation procedures. The patient type segment includes adults and pediatrics. Hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers, and ENT clinics/in offices form the key patient care setting a segment of the market.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further classification into major countries including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, Japan, India, Brazil, GCC Countries, South Africa, etc.

Some key players of the global sinus dilation devices market are Entellus Medical Inc., Acclarent Inc., Medtronic, Smith & Nephew, Intersect ENT Inc., Olympus Corporation, Meril Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., SinuSys Corporation, InAccel, Jilin Coronado Medical Ltd., and Creganna Medical, among others.

This report segments the global sinus dilation devices market into:

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Product Type Analysis

Balloon Sinus Dilation Devices

Endoscopes

Sinuscopes

Rhinoscopes

Sinus Stents/Implants

Functional Endoscopic Sinus Surgery (FESS) Instruments Set

Others

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Procedure Analysis

Standalone Sinus Dilation

Hybrid Sinus Dilation

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Patient Type Analysis

Adults

Pediatrics

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Patient Care Setting Analysis

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

ENT Clinics/In Office

Global Sinus Dilation Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

