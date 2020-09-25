Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market by Functionality (ADR Reporting Software, Drug Safety Audits Software, Issue Tracking Software, and Fully Integrated Software), by Delivery Mode (On-Premises and On-Demand), and by End-User (Pharma & Biotech Companies, Contract Research Organizations (CROS), Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms, and Other Pharmacovigilance Service Providers)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2017 and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market by segmenting the market based on functionality, delivery mode, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on functionality, the market is segmented into drug safety audits software, ADR reporting software, fully integrated software, and issue tracking software. By delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premises and on-demand. By end-user, the market is segmented into contract research organizations (CROS), business process outsourcing (BPO) firms, pharma and biotech companies, and other pharmacovigilance service providers.

The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further segmentation into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market include Oracle Corporation, ArisGlobal LLC, AB Cube, Max Delivery, Relsys, Sparta Systems, Inc., United BioSource Corporation, EXTEDO GmbH, and Ennov Solutions, Inc., among others.

This report segments the global pharmacovigilance and drug safety software market into:

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market: Functionality Analysis

ADR Reporting Software

Drug Safety Audits Software

Issue Tracking Software

Fully Integrated Software

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market: Delivery Mode Analysis

On-Premises

On-Demand

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market: End-User Analysis

Pharma and Biotech Companies

Contract Research Organizations (CROS)

Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Firms

Other Pharmacovigilance Service Providers

Global Pharmacovigilance and Drug Safety Software Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

