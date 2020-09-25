IoT Node And Gateway Market Analysis Market 2020 Worldwide Opportunities, Driving Forces, COVID-19 Impact Analysis, Future Potential 2025

The global IoT Node and Gateway Market was valued at USD 2.61 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 29.25billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 30.78% from 2017 to 2025.

The Internet of Things is expanding technology of IT services which are used by almost every leading corporation and units in major sectors all over the globe. The convenience provided by the IoT nodes is the key driver for the market to grow. The maintenance, analysis and sharing of data is more easy than traditional methods. The market is thus expected to grow at a high CAGR of 30.78%.

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing interconnectivity via internet

1.2 Increasing demand for wireless networks and connectivity

1.3 Increasing IP address space

1.4 Increased security due to IPV6

1.5 Growth of Application-Specific MCUs and Flexible Soc-Type Designs

1.6 Increasing demand of connected devices

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Unsettled Concerns Regarding the Security and Privacy of the User Data

Market Segmentation:

1. Global IoT Node and Gateway Market, by End Use Application:

1.1 Wearable Devices

1.1.1 Activity Monitors

1.1.2 Smartwatches

1.1.3 Smart Glasses

1.1.4 Body Worn Cameras

1.1.5 Panic/Sos Buttons

1.1.6 Smart Locator

1.1.7 Smart Water Purifier

1.1.8 Identity Authenticator

1.1.9 Thermal BraceletSafe

1.1.10 Driving Ingestible Pills

1.2 Healthcare

1.2.1 Fitness and Heart Rate Monitor

1.2.2 Blood Pressure Monitor

1.2.3 Blood Glucose Meter

1.2.4 Continuous Glucose Monitor

1.2.5 Pulse Oximeter

1.2.6 Automated External Defibrillator

1.2.7 Gateways

1.3 Automotive and Transportation

1.3.1 Connected cars

1.3.2 In car infotainment

1.3.3 Traffic management

1.3.4 Gateways

1.3.5 E-Highways and tollways

1.3.6 Mass transit

1.4 Industrial

1.4.1 Temperature Sensors

1.4.2 Pressure Sensors

1.4.3 Level Sensors

1.4.4 Flow Sensors

1.4.5 Chemical Sensors

1.4.6 Humidity Sensor

1.4.7 Motion and Position Sensors

1.4.8 Image Sensors

1.4.9 Gateways

1.5 Building Automation

1.5.1 Occupancy Sensors

1.5.2 Daylight Sensors

1.5.3 Smart Thermostats

1.5.4 IP Cameras

1.5.5 Smart Meters

1.5.6 Smart Locks

1.5.7 Smoke Detectors

1.5.8 Gateways

1.6 Consumer electronics

1.6.1 Smart appliances

1.6.2 Gateways

1.7 Retail

1.8 Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

1.9 Oil & gas

1.10 Agriculture

1.11 Aerospace and Defence

1.12 Others

2. Global IoT Node and Gateway Market, by Hardware:

2.1 Processors

2.1.1 Microcontroller (MCU)

2.1.2 Microprocessor (MPU)

2.1.3 Digital Signal Processor (DSP)

2.1.4 Application Processor (AP)

2.2 Sensor

2.2.1 Accelerometer

2.2.2 Inertial Measurement Unit (IMU)

2.2.3 Heart Rate Sensor

2.2.4 Pressure Sensor

2.2.5 Temperature Sensor

2.2.6 Blood Glucose Sensor

2.2.7 Blood Oxygen Sensor

2.2.8 Electrocardiogram (ECG) Sensor

2.3 Connectivity IC

2.3.1 Wired

2.3.2 Wireless

2.4 Memory Device

2.4.1 On chip memory

2.4.2 Off chip memory/external memory

2.5 Logic Device

2.5.1 Field-Programmable Gate Array (FPGA)

3. Global IoT Node and Gateway Market, by Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Intel Corporation

2. Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd.

3. NXP Semiconductors N.V.

4. Texas Instruments Incorporated

5. Cisco Systems Inc.

6. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co.

7. TE Connectivity Ltd.

8. Advantech Co., Ltd.

9. Dell Inc.

10. Microchip Technology Inc.

11. Notion

12. Helium Systems Inc.

13. Samsara Networks Inc.

14. Beep Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the IoT Node and Gateway Marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

