Warehouse Robotics Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2027

Research Nester has released its report titled “Global Warehouse Robotics Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2020-2027” thatdelivers detailed overview of the global warehouse robotics market in terms of market segmentation by product type, function, end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global warehouse robotics market is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecast period (2020-2027), owing to increasing demand for automation in warehouses which is seen as a cost-effective solution that can improve the productivity and efficiency in the operations of warehouses.

With automation of warehouses and use of robots for warehouse operations, there are several benefits that accrue to the organization such as operational efficiency, cost effective handling of robots in the long run and increased productivity, owing to their ability to operate continuously throughout the day without any exhaustion, thereby helping improve the efficiency in productivity of the warehouse operations. Moreover, the increasing number of startups that are focusing on innovations being established and the increasing adoption of E-commerce by businesses are driving the growth of the market.

However, these robots used in warehouses are highly expensive and require large capital investment by organizations and there are difficulties and complexities associated with prediction of returns on the investment over a period of time, as the returns on investment are always uncertain and subject to various external factors. Additionally, the fear of loss of jobs on account of automation and poor levels of awareness about the robots may operate as major restraints to the growth of the market over the forecast period

The global warehouse robotics market consists of three segments which are segmented by product type, function and by end user. The mobile robots forming part of product type segment is anticipated to occupy the highest market share, owing to their use for the purposes of transportation, inspection and other tasks. They are also having their application in healthcare where they are providing assistance to doctors and surgeons during surgeries.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global warehouse robotics market which includes company profiling:

Amazon, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN), Rethink Robotics GmbH, GreyOrange, SSI Schafer, IAM Robotics, Bleum, Inc., ABB Limited (SWX: ABBN), Fanuc Corp (TYO: 6954), KUKA AG (ETR: KU2) and Fetch Robotics, Inc.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global warehouse robotics market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

