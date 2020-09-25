Non-Invasive Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market- 5 major regions into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region, 2027

Research Nester released a report titled “Non-Invasive Diabetes Monitoring Devices Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027”which delivers detailed overview of the global non-invasive diabetes monitoring devices market in terms of market segmentation by device, by monitoring, by end user and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Non-invasive diabetes monitoring devices market is anticipated to record a significant CAGR during the forecast period, i.e., 2019-2027. The market is segmented by device, by monitoring, by end user and by region, out of which, the end user segment is further segmented into hospitals, home care, clinics and others. On the basis of end user, the home care segment is anticipated to hold the largest share in the market as a result of increased comfort of using the devices and easy availability at pharmacies as over-the-counter products which makes them accessible to a large section of the population.

The market in North America is estimated to hold the largest share in non-invasive diabetes monitoring devices market on account of increasing adoption of unhealthy lifestyle and rising prevalence of diabetes in the region. According to the regional statistics on diabetes presented by the International Diabetes Federation, around 13% of the population between the ages 20 and 79 was estimated to be affected by diabetes in the United States in 2017.

The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing elderly population and rising cases of diabetes among them. The developing medical industry in the region, mainly in countries such as China and India, is an additional factor estimated to boost the market growth.

Technological Advances In Medical Devices To Drive The Market Growth

Advancements in medical technology that result in development of non-invasive techniques of monitoring blood glucose is estimated to significantly impact the market growth. Increased preference of non-invasive devices by the population is another factor anticipated to boost the demand for these products in the market. However, the technology being relatively new is undergoing development and thus has resulted in a limited availability of products in the market, which is estimated to restrict the market growth during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global non-invasive diabetes monitoring devices market which includes company profiling:

Diamontech GmbH,

Abbott (ABT),

Dexcom (DXCM),

Cnoga,

Integrity Applications (IGAP),

Nemaura (NMRD),

Tech4Life,

AerBetic,

LifePlus and MediWise.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global non-invasive diabetes monitoring devices market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

