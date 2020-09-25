5 Quick And Easy PDF Edits You Can Do Online

Suppose you’ve ever been in a situation where you need to edit a PDF file quickly but know that you don’t have the right application for it because it’s sitting in your work desktop computer or laptop in that case, you know that some PDF edits can be easily done online. Yes, you read that right. Numerous PDF editors are browser-based you can access for free. In this article, we’ve listed down five of the easiest PDF edits you can do with these nifty applications!

Rotate a PDF

How to rotate a PDF online? Well, it sounds easy, but that is not the case at all. With browser-based tools, though, you can do it effectively without stressing out on strictly following how-tos. Online, web-based PDF applications like PDFBear has a dedicated tool for rotating PDF. And this tool is common amongst the numerous PDF editors that abound online.

Like most edits done on a PDF over the web, you need to upload the PDF file in question. Then, decide on what pages to rotate individually – if you want the whole file rotated, then set it up like so. The online tool should give you options on how to go about this. Once that’s set up, click on the rotate button and wait for the tool to finish the process. In seconds, you should have a fully-rotated PDF file to your liking!

Password-protect it

For confidential files you want to protect without going through hoops, going the web-based PDF application route is an excellent choice. Password protection is done for PDFs that need to have it – whether its because the file contains personal information or it has sensitive data on it. With browser-based applications, you can easily encrypt a file or a batch of it (very helpful for companies that have subscriptions and sends statements monthly) online.

Merge two separate PDF files

Merging two separate PDF files can be very frustrating if you don’t know how to approach it in a way where the resulting file looks like one cohesive document. Fret not, as with web-based PDF applications, all you have to do is upload the PDF files, choose the process of merging, and download the resulting file for checking! You don’t even have to work on it for 10 minutes!

Convert PDF

Converting a PDF to another file extension, whether it is for further editing or just to accommodate someone, is a breeze with browser-based applications. Online PDF conversion can be done in two ways: PDF to another file, and vice versa. For files you want to convert to PDF, the process should be easy. Upload, convert, and download the resulting file – that’s the process.

For PDF to another file extension is a bit trickier. If you want to convert a PDF file to more editable file formats like Word, Excel, or Powerpoint, you need to choose a web-based PDF editor that can do OCR conversion. An OCR or Optical Character Recognition service means that the converter can turn scanned images from your original PDF file and turn them into text.

Repair PDF

There’s nothing more frustrating than a PDF file that’s damaged and corrupted after downloaded. And to top that off, when you request a resend of the file, it does the same thing! Well, in this situation, your only option is to repair the file itself. This is an advanced edit, but with a dedicated online tool, you can easily repair corrupted file to access the information contained inside.

Takeaway

We are living in a world where most, if not all, office administrative tasks can be done online. Hiring, recruiting, editing files, and even sharing it is easier and more convenient when done over the Internet. A staggering half of the population has smartphones that are connected to the Internet, so it’s no wonder that we are more connected than ever, which makes working from anywhere a breeze!