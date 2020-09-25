4 Things You Can Do On A Web-Based PDF Editors 

We live in a world where most of us are working from home because of the global pandemic. And working from home has its benefits as well as disadvantages. While it is a more comfortable and accessible set-up for some, most people would need to undergo quite the process of adjusting. It’s not a hard transition, though, but some office software and tools may not come with this set-up, and in this situation, working through it can be tricky.

One of the many things that employees working from home need to figure out is how to take care of PDF files. PDF, or portable document format, is the standard file extension for sharing online because it doesn’t change formatting even when opened in different software and applications. But as we move towards a more connected world, browser-based applications are now taking over the traditional software applications. What can you do with it? Here are some examples:

Password protect your PDF

One of the most important things to do in confidential a PDF file, or at least containing private information that only the people inside a company need to know, is to make it inaccessible to some people. When you share a PDF file that you’ve created yourself, and you want to make sure that only the right people get ahold of it, password protecting it is key.

To password protect PDF online, you only need to have a working browser. Type in your browser-based application of choice, then search for the encryption tool. Upload your file and input an alphanumeric password for it. Wait for a few seconds, and when the tool is done encrypting, download the resulting file. Test the password you inputted, and you’re good to go! You can now send that file anywhere without worrying who sees the information contained inside.

Convert to MS Office-based file extensions

PDF conversion is probably the most common edit or operation that’s done on browser-based applications. PDF files usually need to be converted to MS Office-based file extensions like Word, Excel, and Powerpoint in order to be edited directly. This is a fairly advanced operation, so you’d need advanced tools for it.

Not all web-based PDF editors can convert PDF files to more editable formats. They make people believe that the converter can, but actually, it only makes a jpg copy of the file and pastes it into the corresponding MS Office file extension chosen. When this happens, you’re better off with a standalone software that will do a better job. But some browser-based PDF editors are powerful enough to really take out the elements from a PDF to make it more editable.

Split it

Splitting a PDF can be a nuisance when you don’t know how to do it. It seems like a fairly easy edit, but actually, it’s not. But web-based PDF editors seem to crack the code on how to make the process more enjoyable. When you want to split a PDF into two or three parts, all you need to do is upload the file in question on the splitting tool, input the pages of where to split the file, then let the online tool work its magic. Download the files separately after.

Merge separate files

Merging two PDFs into one cohesive file is easier in a web-based PDF application. Instead of doing it on a powerful, standalone software where you need to adjust the individual files to fit into the existing one, all you have to do with the former is upload the two files and let the tool merge it for you. In seconds, you’ll have a merged PDF file that feels and looks brand new.

Takeaway

While it is true that having a trusty PDF application that is powerful enough to do all things PDF-related when you are tasked with just small edits, you can rely on browser-based applications for more efficiency!