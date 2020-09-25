Reliable Converter: 4 Reasons Why You Need to Acquire PDFBear Converter

Many people are ranting about converting their documents in any format; according to them, converting is really challenging. But for those who have enough knowledge about conversion, converting is just an easy task for them. According to them, the first thing you need to do is find a reliable converter; once you do this, everything will be done without any hassle.

Since you already knew the secret, I’m sure you’re considering the tip that finding a reliable tool is the key to make things possible. Kill the doubts now, Pal, and find the best converter that fits your interest. If you haven’t found one, you can try the PDFBear online tool. This converter provides you with many benefits you will never regret, Pal.

If you think it might be illegal, this is certified authentic and is owned by Megacloud Limited. I will drop four reasons why you need to secure a PDFBear converter; these reasons might help you decide if this tool is worth having.

PDFBear is an All-around Tool

Getting an all-around converter is exceptional! You don’t have to stress yourself about finding another tool that converts your documents, not just in PDF, but in any format because PDFBear is purposely made to do numerous tasks!

Converting HTML to PDF, Word to PDF, PPT to PDF, and vice versa is just a piece of cake for PDFBear, Buddy. Aside from that, this converter can also compress, delete, repair, and merge documents; it’s an all-around tool indeed!

If you still doubt its capabilities, let me show you an example. Let’s try deleting pages from PDF; if you delete PDF pages using the PDFBear, the steps are so easy to execute. Firstly, you must select a document by hitting the Select a File key located in the middle; you can also drag the file if you already have it. After that, choose the pages you want to exclude or remove and then hit the Apply Changes to start the deletion.

Once the newly made PDF document is revealed, you can hit the Download button to have a copy of it in your device or share it with your Dropbox or Google Drive if you own one of these things. Simply follow the steps, and there you have it.

PDF Bear is Made for All

Getting a tool with a friendly aura must be one of the things you need to consider. The best thing about PDFBear is that it acquired that friendly vibe, so all the users can comfortably use it. It can be accessed using Linux, Mac, and even Windows. It’s really made for all, Buddy!

PDFBear is Safe and can be Trusted

This tool always walks the talk; if they said they are reliable, they always prove that to their users. One example that proves their trustability is they instantly wipe out all the documents you’ve pasted on their site after an hour from your transaction time. It’s safe and can be trusted, Pal!

The Premium Version Offers You Many Features

Having a premium version of PDFBear allows you to use their unique features; you can now enjoy it without any restrictions, Pal. You can have unlimited tasks and limitless numbers of OCR; the file every task will be maximum, and the file size can be large. They will also give you unlimited space for your documents, plus advertisements will be eliminated.

Aside from the features mentioned above, you can also compress your documents to either Strong Compression or Medium Compression. Subscribing to their Premium version is never a bad idea, Pal, for you’ll enjoy all of these features!

Takeaway

We already give you enough reasons to have this tool, Pal; it’s now your turn to decide if it’s worth taking or not. Once you choose to acquire this converter, all the documents that troubled your mind will disappear because the PDF Bear will help you throughout the way.