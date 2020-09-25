Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Automotive E/ E Architecture Market

Automotive E/ E Architecture Market: Introduction
- Rise in demand for improved vehicle performance as well as the trend toward intelligent transportation, automated driving, coupled with smart city projects, is compelling automakers to integrate automotive E/E architecture systems into their vehicles. This, in turn, is driving the global automotive E/E architecture market.
- The evolution of automotive E/E architecture, the influence of the latest technology trends, including automated driving, vehicle electrification, and rising demand for connectivity functions on automotive E/E architecture are further propelling global automotive E/E architecture market
Key Drivers of Automotive E/ E Architecture Market
- Advancements in information technology in terms of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and rising trends toward autonomous vehicles are propelling the global automotive E/E architecture market. Autonomous vehicle (AV) technology is a major factor that boosts the automotive E/E architecture market. Ongoing innovations in self-driving vehicles are prompting automotive OEMs to introduce the next-generation automotive E/E architecture to support automation.
- Demand for connected vehicles coupled with a rise in the trends toward IoT is propelling the global automotive E/E architecture market. Rapid rise in computational power in vehicles owing to rising adoption of AI-based technologies is challenging the traditional ECUs used in vehicles. Centralized computation based E/E architecture helps manage computational power more efficiently and therefore, automotive E/E architecture are being increasingly adopted in vehicles.
- The market is anticipated to recover by increasing production volume of vehicle components as well as vehicles in 2021. This, in turn, is projected to offer lucrative opportunity to players operating in the supply chain of the automotive E/ E architecture market during the forecast period.
North America to account for major share of global automotive E/ E architecture market
- In terms of region, the global automotive E/ E architecture market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa
- North America is expected to account for a major share of the global automotive E/ E architecture market. Stringent norms imposed by government organizations such as EPA, NHTSA in the region regarding carbon emissions are expected to fuel the adoption of electric cars. This, in turn, is estimated to offer several opportunities for companies operating in the automotive E/ E architecture market. Presence of several large electric car vendors in North America is another factor boosting the market in the region.
