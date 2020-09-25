Latest TMR Report Explores Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on V2X Cybersecurity Market

V2X Cybersecurity Market: Introduction
- Increasing integration of connected technology in new-age vehicles raises the chances of a cyber attack and hence, various technologies are being developed to prevent such risks, which in turn is boost the market for connected vehicles
- The market for cybersecurity is at the nascent stage and is anticipated to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period due to an increase in investment for the development of connected vehicles, which are a major part of the autonomous and semi-autonomous vehicles
Key Drivers of V2X Cybersecurity Market
- Rapid development for autonomous vehicles by major auto manufacturers and integration of connected technologies are anticipated to drive the market for V2X cybersecurity during the forecast period
- More than 170 electronic, digital, and cyber-attacks were documented by Upstream Security in the U.S. in 2019, such attacks are anticipated to increase in the near future. Consequently, numerous software and automotive companies are collaborating to develop highly secured vehicle systems in order to assure the security of vehicles and passengers.
North America to dominate global V2X cybersecurity market
- In terms of region, the global V2X cybersecurity market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. North America is a leading region for V2X cybersecurity services owing to the presence of a large number of connected vehicles in the region. Additionally, expansion of key players, such as Tesla Inc., TuSimple, and Waymo, is anticipated to generate high demand for V2X cybersecurity encryptions and services.
- Europe is another key market for V2X cybersecurity owing to the presence of all leading automakers in the region who are focused on the integration of connectivity technologies and artificial intelligence-based features. On the other hand, the market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at a notable pace during the forecast period due to investments by the industry leaders in the region and availability of a large consumer base, which is expected to generate high demand for massive data availability.
