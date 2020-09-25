In-Vehicle Telematics Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2030

In-Vehicle Telematics Market: Introduction
- Telematics system comprises a vehicle tracking device fitted in the vehicle that sends and receives vehicle information or data. Tracking devices are connected to the vehicle onboard diagnostics unit through the wireless network including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. Such devices collect navigation data and transmit this data to the centralized server through mobile connectivity or Wi-Fi.
- Rise in government rules and regulations regarding installation of telematics systems is likely to boost the in-vehicle telematics market across the globe. In 2017, the Standardization Administration of China (SAC) and Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT) jointly developed guidelines for the development and installation of telematics systems in vehicles.
Key Drivers of In-Vehicle Telematics Market
- Rise in consumer trend toward the adoption of safety features, entertainment, and navigation systems in vehicles is likely to boost the in-vehicle telematics market across the globe. Rise in integration of artificial intelligence in vehicles is prompting vehicle manufacturers to develop autonomous vehicles. Increased use of internet and smartphone applications, which are connected to the vehicle through wireless devices including Wi-Fi and Bluetooth, is anticipated to boost the In-vehicle telematics market across the globe.
- Rise in demand for connected vehicles across the globe owing to increased awareness about safety and security of the vehicle and passengers is anticipated to propel the In-vehicle telematics market across the globe. Rise in integration of infotainment systems in vehicles is likely to propel the in-vehicle telematics market across the globe. Rise in vehicle electrification across the globe is likely to boost the In-vehicle telematics market across the globe. Enactment of stringent rules and regulations regarding safety, security, and vehicle tracking system across the globe is expected to boost the in-vehicle telematics market across the globe.
Europe & Asia Pacific to hold significant share of global in-vehicle telematics market
- Europe is projected to account for a major share of the global In-vehicle telematics market due to a rise in the demand for safety features in vehicles across the region. Europe has presence of major original equipment manufacturers as well as tier-1 suppliers, including Continental AG, Robert Bosch GmbH and Infineon Technologies who have major facilities that undertake research & development on the telematics solutions, which is likely to propel the In-vehicle telematics market across the globe.
- Followed by Europe, Asia Pacific is projected to hold a significant share of the global In-vehicle telematics market due to an increase in sale of vehicles across the region. Presence of major automotive parts manufacturing industries across China, India, and Japan is anticipated to propel the in-vehicle telematics market across Asia Pacific. Rise in trend of connectivity solutions across Asia Pacific is likely to significantly boost the in-vehicle telematics market in the region.
