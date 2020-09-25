Europe Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market 2021 Leading Growth Drivers, Emerging Audience, Segments, Industry Sales, Profits and Regional Analysis | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Europe automotive AR and VR market reached $225.5 million in 2019 and will grow by 79.4% over 2020-2026 owing to the rising need for AR and VR technology in automotive industry in the region.

Highlighted with 42 tables and 41 figures, this 104-page report “Europe Automotive Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality Market by Component, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Driving Autonomy, and Country 2020-2026: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe automotive AR and VR market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. In this report 2019 is the base year for market analysis, with historic study covering 2015-2019 and forecast covering 2020-2026. (Please Note: The report will be updated before delivery to make sure that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10300466

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe automotive AR and VR market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Technology, Application, Vehicle Type, Driving Autonomy, and Country.

Based on Component, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Hardware

• Sensors

• Semiconductor Component

• Displays and Projectors

• Position Trackers

• Cameras

• Others

Software

• Software Developer Kits

• Cloud Services

Based on Technology, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

Augmented Reality (AR) by Technology

• Marker-based Augmented Reality (further segmented into Passive Marker and Active Marker)

• Markerless Augmented Reality (further segmented into Model based Tracking and Image based Processing)

Augmented Reality (AR) by Device

• Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

• Head-Up Display (HUD)

• Handheld Device

Virtual Reality (VR) by Technology

• Nonimmersive Technology

• Semi-Immersive and Fully Immersive Technology

Virtual Reality (VR) by Device

• Head-Mounted Display (HMD)

• Gesture-Tracking Device

• Projector & Display Wall

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Manufacturing & Supply

• Research & Development

• Marketing & Sales

• Aftermarket Service

• Support Functions & Training

• Other Applications

Based on Vehicle Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Passenger Vehicles

• Commercial Vehicles

Based on Driving Autonomy, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2015-2026 included in each section.

• Conventional Driving

• Autonomous & Semi-autonomous Driving

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

Click Here to Download Sample Report >> https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10300466

For each of the aforementioned countries, market analysis and revenue data are available for 2015-2026. The breakdown of major national markets by Technology, Application, and Vehicle Type over the years 2015-2026 are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe automotive AR and VR market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Bosch

Continental

DENSO

Garmin

General Motors (GM)

HARMAN International

HTC

Hyundai Motor Company

Jaguar

Mercedes-Benz

Microsoft

Nippon Seiki

NVIDIA

Panasonic

Unity

Visteon

Volkswagen

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research is a reselling agency which focuses on multi-client market research database. The primary goal of the agency is to help industry professionals including various individuals and organizations gain an extra edge of competitiveness and help them identify the market trends and scope. The quality reports provided by the agency aims to make decision making easier for industry professionals and take firm decisions which helps them to form strategies after complete assessment of the market. Some of the industries under focus include healthcare & pharmaceuticals, ICT & Telecom, automotive and transportation, energy and power, chemicals, FMCG, food and beverages, aerospace and defense and others. Kenneth Research also focuses on strategic business consultancy services and offers a single platform for the best industry market research reports.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0911

Our Other Reports :

europe unmanned maritime vehicles umvs marketnorth america unmanned maritime vehicles umvs marketunmanned maritime vehicles umvs marketasia pacific wireless healthcare marketeurope wireless healthcare marketnorth america wireless healthcare marketwireless healthcare marketasia pacific wireless electrocardiography ecg devices marketeurope wireless electrocardiography ecg devices marketnorth america wireless electrocardiography ecg devices marketwireless electrocardiography ecg devices marketasia pacific medical display marketeurope medical display marketnorth america medical display marketmedical display marketasia pacific extended reality xr marketeurope extended reality xr marketnorth america extended reality xr marketextended reality xr marketasia pacific automotive augmented reality and virtual reality marketeurope automotive augmented reality and virtual reality marketnorth america automotive augmented reality and virtual reality market