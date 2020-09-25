Waterproofing Chemical Market: Key Players, Growth, Analysis, 2019–2027

The global Waterproofing Chemical market study covers the projection size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn US$) and volume (x units). The report estimates the lookup of different local distributors in the overall market and provides the market size of the Waterproofing Chemical market using both bottom-up and top-down approaches. To investigate the key players and their market contribution, primary and secondary research has been comprehensively performed. In addition, all the figures, subdivisions, and shares have been collected with the help of trustworthy sources.

Global Waterproofing Chemical market report on the basis of market players

The following manufacturers are covered:

Basf SE

Carlisle Companies Inc.

Conpro Chemicals Private Limited

Drizoro S.A.U.

Fosroc International Limited

Johns Manville Corporation

Mapei S.P.A

Pidilite Industries Limited

Sika Ag

Soprema Group

The Dow Chemical Company

Wacker Chemie AG

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Bitumen

Elastomers

Polyvinyl Chloride

TPO

EPDM

Segment by Application

Roofing & Walls

Floors & Basements

Waste & Water Management

Tunnel Liners

Others

The report provides market share, consumption pattern, and influencing factors of each region. Prominent countries driving the regional growth are also covered in the report.

