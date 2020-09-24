Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market by Location (Onshore and Offshore) and by Equipment Type (Flowmeters, Acoustic Sensors, Cable Sensors, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes the drivers and restraints of the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints of the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a decisive view of the oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market by segmenting the market based on location, equipment type, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on location, the market is segmented into onshore and offshore. The equipment type is segmented into flowmeters, acoustic sensors, cable sensors, and others. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries such as the U.S., UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

Some major players operating in the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market are Schneider Electric SE, Synodon Inc., Siemens AG., Flir Systems, Inc., Atmos International, ClampOn AS, TTK-Leak Detection System, Honeywell International Inc., Pentair PLC, PSI AG, Krohne Messtechnik GmbH, and Pure Technologies Ltd.

This report segments the global oil and gas pipeline leak detection equipment market into:

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market: Location Analysis

Onshore

Offshore

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market: Equipment Type Analysis

Flowmeters

Acoustic Sensors

Cable Sensors

Others

Oil and Gas Pipeline Leak Detection Equipment Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

