Minor Surgical Lights Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2027

According to a recently published report by Research Nester on “Global Minor Surgical Lights Market Outlook: Industry Insights & Opportunity Assessment 2019–2027”delivers detailed overview of the global minor surgical lights market in terms of market segmentation by product type, by modality, by application, by end user industry and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

Due to increasing prevalence of lifestyle diseases such as obesity, diabetes, asthma, depression, stroke, heart disease and others, the demand for surgical intervention increases and to carry out surgical procedures minor surgical lights are required to be installed.

The increase in number of surgical procedures is estimated to boost the growth of the global minor surgical lights market expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% over the period 2019-2027.

The market is segmented by product type, modality, application and end user industry. By product type, the LED light segment is anticipated to have significant growth on account of consumption of less electricity and brighter illumination. Based on modality, the market is segmented into ceiling and wall mounted and floor stand market. By application, the market is segmented into endoscopy procedures, surgical suites, dental procedures and others. Further based on end user industry, the market is segmented into ambulatory surgical centers, hospital operating rooms and procedure rooms.

Technological Evolution – Technological evolution such as launch of LED surgical lights has helped in the up-gradation of surgical equipment and have eased the work of the surgeons. This technological evolution is further expected to boost the growth of the minor surgical lights market.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate during the forecast period owing to presence of large number of hospitals in the region and rising number of surgical interventions and expanding demand for LED lights in the operating rooms. Europe is expected to grow significantly on the back of adoption of LED lights in the region, increasing number of surgical light suppliers and distributors and as well as increasing demand for operating room lighting.

North America is expected to grow significantly attributing to rise in incorporation of specialty clinics, growth of medical device sector, increasing number of specialty care services and rapid development of healthcare technology. Middle East and Africa is expected to grow on the back of increasing availability of specialty care services. Africa is expected to expand owing to demand for primary care services.

However, lack of budget in order to purchase expensive surgical lights and other related equipment especially in the low-income countries is projected to restrain the market growth..

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global minor surgical lights market which includes company profiling of Stryker Corporation, Steris PLC, Skytron Corporation, NUVO Surgical, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Hill- Rom and Bovie Medical Corporation.

The profiling enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global minor surgical lights market that will help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

