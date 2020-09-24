Circulating Tumor Cells Market: Global Demand Analysis, Emerging Trends, Technological Innovations & Opportunity Outlook 2027

Recent report published titled “Circulating Tumor Cells Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027″delivers the detailed overview of the global circulating tumor cells market in terms of market segmentation by product type, technology, application, end users and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The global Circulating Tumor Cells (CTC) market can be segmented by product type, technology, application, end users and regions. Based on product type, the market is segmented into ex-vivo positive selection, in-vivo positive selection, negative selection, microchips & single spiral micro channel. On the basis of technology into CTC detection methods, CTC enrichment methods and CTC analysis. The market is segmented by application into Epithelial-Mesenchymal Transition (EMT) biomarkers development, cancer stem cell research, tumorgenesis research and other applications. The market is further segmented by end users into research institutions, hospitals & clinics and diagnostic centers.

CTC are cancerous cells that gets detached from the original spot of the cancer and spread throughout the body through the vascular system. These cells acts as the “seed” for cancer metastases. The highly adverse prognosis for cancer with metastasis has emerged in a rising interest in circulating tumor cells, as they act as an early caution for cancer metastasis.

The global circulating tumor cells market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of around 14.7% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027. The growing prevalence of oncology diseases has given a rise in demand for CTC and consequently lead to the notable growth of the global circulatory tumor cells market. Additionally, the increasing need for the treatment of various chronic diseases has attracted significant investments by biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector on research and development activities to develop advanced therapies for cancer and other chronic ailments. This is expected to contribute substantially to the growth of the global circulating tumor cells market.

By region, the global circulating tumor cells market is segmented into North America, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, out of which, North America accounts for the largest regional market for circulating tumor cell, owing to the high prevalence of cancer in the region. The early adoption of innovative technologies, and the established healthcare sector in the region, especially in the U.S., are primary factors contributing to market growth.

Europe is the second largest region in the global CTC market, on the back of increasing expenditure by the government towards research and development activities to expand the diagnosis and treatment facilities offered to consumers, especially for cancer affected patients. The Asia Pacific is anticipated to have significant growth on account of high growth rate is attributable to the emerging economies such as India and China, which serve as opportunities for market growth, owing to the rising prevalence of cancer, and technological advancements. Vendors identify the importance of this region, particularly in China, India and are working towards penetrating the region by strengthening their sales and distribution networks.

Rising Cases of Oncology Related Diseases

The global cancer liability is increasing at an alarming rate, and thus, cancer therapies must be modified in accordance to regional and national priorities. According to the World Cancer Research Fund, in 2018, there were an estimated 18 million cancer cases around the world, out of which, 9.5 million cases were in men and 8.5 million in women. Rising cases of chronic oncology diseases that depend on CTC detection and analysis, as it has enormous potential in real-time monitoring of cancer therapy over methods like imaging technologies and tumor tissue biopsy.

However, CTC tests are expensive since they combine multiple enrichment and detection steps, which involve various assays, instruments, systems, and test kits. This may hamper the growth of the market. Additionally, unmet medical needs in developing regions and a critical lack of appropriate medical facilities in weak economies pose a challenge to the growth of the market.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global circulating tumor cells market which includes company profiling of key companies

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global circulating tumor cells market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

