IoT in Smart Cities Market by Component (Solution and Service), by Application (Lighting, Traffic, Utilities, Public Safety, Environmental Monitoring, and Others), and by End-User (Information and Technology, Telecommunication, Government, Automation, Energy, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis for the IoT in smart cities market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the IoT in smart cities market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the IoT in smart cities on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global IoT in smart cities market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and the product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global IoT in smart cities market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user, and region. The component segment is majorly classified into solution and services. The solution segment includes security, remote monitoring, analytics, network management, and RTLS. By application, the market is classified into lighting, traffic, utilities, public safety, environmental monitoring, and others. By end-user, the market includes information and technology, telecommunication, government, automation, energy, and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some renowned key players of the global IoT in smart cities market are IBM, Intel, Cisco, Huawei, Hitachi, Quantela, Microsoft, Bosch Software Innovations, Schneider Electric, Tech Mahindra, Sierra Wireless, Siemens, Honeywell, Bosch Software Innovations, ARM, and PTC, among others.

This report segments the global IoT in smart cities market into:

IoT in Smart Cities Market: Component Analysis

Solution

Security

Remote Monitoring

Analytics

Network Management

RTLS

Services

IoT in Smart Cities Market: Application Analysis

Lighting

Traffic

Utilities

Public Safety

Environmental Monitoring

Others

IoT in Smart Cities Market: End-User Analysis

Information and Technology

Telecommunication

Government

Automation

Energy

Others

IoT in Smart Cities Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Quick Read Table of Contents of this Report @ IoT in Smart Cities Market by Component (Solution and Service), by Application (Lighting, Traffic, Utilities, Public Safety, Environmental Monitoring, and Others), and by End-User (Information and Technology, Telecommunication, Government, Automation, Energy, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

