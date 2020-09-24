Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the IoT in Smart Cities market.
Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on IoT in Smart Cities Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the IoT in Smart Cities market during the forecast period (2019-2029).
It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.
IoT in Smart Cities Market by Component (Solution and Service), by Application (Lighting, Traffic, Utilities, Public Safety, Environmental Monitoring, and Others), and by End-User (Information and Technology, Telecommunication, Government, Automation, Energy, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029
Abstract
The report covers a forecast and an analysis for the IoT in smart cities market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the IoT in smart cities market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the IoT in smart cities on a global level.
This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global IoT in smart cities market along with market trends, drivers, and restraints. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and the product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The global IoT in smart cities market is segmented on the basis of component, application, end-user, and region. The component segment is majorly classified into solution and services. The solution segment includes security, remote monitoring, analytics, network management, and RTLS. By application, the market is classified into lighting, traffic, utilities, public safety, environmental monitoring, and others. By end-user, the market includes information and technology, telecommunication, government, automation, energy, and others. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.
Some renowned key players of the global IoT in smart cities market are IBM, Intel, Cisco, Huawei, Hitachi, Quantela, Microsoft, Bosch Software Innovations, Schneider Electric, Tech Mahindra, Sierra Wireless, Siemens, Honeywell, Bosch Software Innovations, ARM, and PTC, among others.
This report segments the global IoT in smart cities market into:
IoT in Smart Cities Market: Component Analysis
Solution
Security
Remote Monitoring
Analytics
Network Management
RTLS
Services
IoT in Smart Cities Market: Application Analysis
Lighting
Traffic
Utilities
Public Safety
Environmental Monitoring
Others
IoT in Smart Cities Market: End-User Analysis
Information and Technology
Telecommunication
Government
Automation
Energy
Others
IoT in Smart Cities Market: Regional Analysis
North America
The U.S.
Europe
UK
France
Germany
Asia Pacific
China
Japan
India
Latin America
Brazil
Middle East and Africa
