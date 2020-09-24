Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Network Analytics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Network Analytics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Network Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Network Analytics Market By Component (Solution and Services), By Deployment (Cloud and On-Premises), and By End-User (Communication Service Provider, Banking, Financial Sector, and Insurance, Cloud Service Provider, Healthcare, Government, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the network analytics market on a global and regional level. The study offers past data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of network analytics market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints of the network analytics market along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the network analytics market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the network analytics market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operative in the network analytics market. To understand the competitive landscape in the network analytics market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the network analytics market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein component, deployment, end-user, and regional segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the network analytics market based on component, deployment, end-user, and region. All the segments of network analytics market have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The component segment includes solution and services. By deployment, the market includes cloud and on-premises. By end-user, the market is divided into communication service provider (CSP), banking, financial sector, and insurance (BFSI), cloud service provider, government, and others. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the global network analytics market include Oracle Corporation, Cisco Corporation, SAS Institute, SAP SE, Predixion Software, Apigee Corporation, Foghorn Systems, AGT International Inc., Analytic Edge, CGI Group Inc., and Prism Tech.

This report segments the global network analytics market into:

Global Network Analytics Market: Component Analysis

Solution

Services

Global Network Analytics Market: Deployment Analysis

Cloud

On-Premises

Global Network Analytics Market: End-User Analysis

Communication Service Provider (CSP)

Banking, Financial Sector, and Insurance (BFSI)

Cloud Service Provider

Healthcare

Government

Others

Global Network Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

