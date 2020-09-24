Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Neurovascular Devices market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the neurovascular devices market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the neurovascular devices market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the neurovascular devices market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the neurovascular devices market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new assay kits launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market.

The study provides a decisive view of the neurovascular devices market on the basis of type, therapeutic application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., UK, Germany, France, China, Japan, India, Brazil, etc.

Some key players of the global neurovascular devices market are Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic Plc, Stryker Corporation, Terumo Corporation, Merit Medical Systems, Inc., W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc., Abbott Laboratories, Penumbra, Inc., Rapid Medical, and MicroPort Scientific Corporation.

This report segments the global neurovascular devices market into:

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: Type Analysis

Cerebral Embolization and Aneurysm Coiling Devices

Embolic Coils

Flow Diversion Devices

Liquid Embolic Agents

Cerebral Angioplasty and Stenting Systems

Carotid Artery Stents

Embolic Protection Systems

Neurothrombectomy Devices

Clot retrieval Devices

Suction Devices

Vascular Snares

Support Devices

Micro Catheters

Micro Guidewires

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: Therapeutic Application Analysis

Stroke

Cerebral Artery Stenosis

Cerebral Aneurysm

Others

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: End-User Analysis

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Global Neurovascular Devices Market: Regional Analysis

North America

U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

