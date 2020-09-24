Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Life Science Analytics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Life Science Analytics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Life Science Analytics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the life science analytics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data of 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the life science analytics market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the life science analytics market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the life science analytics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, R&D, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the life science analytics market based on type, component, delivery mode, application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The type segment includes descriptive, predictive, and prescriptive. The component segment includes software and services. By delivery mode, the market is segmented into on-premises and on-demand. The application segment includes clinical and preclinical trials, research and development, regulatory compliance, sales and marketing, supply chain management, and pharmacovigilance. The end-user segment includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, biomedical research centers, and third-party administrators. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the global life science analytics market are TAKE Solutions, Accenture, SAS Institute Inc Oracle Corporation, Quintiles, Inc., Cognizant, IBM Corporation, Wipro Limited, MaxisIT, Inc., and SCIO Health Analytics, among others.

This report segments the global life science analytics market as follows:

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Type Analysis

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Component Analysis

Software

Services

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Delivery Mode Analysis

On-Premises

On-Demand

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Application Analysis

Clinical and Preclinical Trials

Research and Development

Regulatory Compliance

Sales and Marketing

Supply Chain Management

Pharmacovigilance

Global Life Science Analytics Market: End-User Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Biomedical Research Centers

Third-Party Administrators (TPA)

Global Life Science Analytics Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

