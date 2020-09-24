Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Oxygen Therapy market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Oxygen Therapy Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Oxygen Therapy market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the oxygen therapy market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the oxygen therapy market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the oxygen therapy market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the oxygen therapy market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, where all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, R&D, technology, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the oxygen therapy market based on oxygen source equipment, application, oxygen delivery devices, end-user, and regions. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends in the market are estimated from 2019 to 2025. By oxygen source equipment, the market is segmented into oxygen concentrators, compressed oxygen cylinders, and liquid oxygen systems. By application, the market includes COPD, asthma, sleep apnea, respiratory distress syndrome, cystic fibrosis, pneumonia, and others. Based on oxygen delivery devices, the market is fragmented into oxygen masks, bag valve masks, nasal cannulas, venturi masks, and others. Based on end-user, the market is divided into hospitals and clinics, home healthcare, and rehabilitation centers. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some players of the global oxygen therapy market are 3M, General Electric Company, Koninklijke Philips N.V., DeVilbiss Healthcare, Essex Industries, Inc., Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, Inotec AMD Limited, Invacare Corporation, VitalAire, O2 CONCEPTS, OxyBand Technologies, Nidek Medical Products Inc., and MAQUET Holding B.V. & Co. KG.

This report segments the global oxygen therapy market into:

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: Oxygen Source Equipment Analysis

Oxygen Concentrators

Compressed Oxygen Cylinders

Liquid Oxygen Systems

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: Oxygen Delivery Devices Analysis

Oxygen Masks

Bag Valve Masks

Nasal Cannulas

Venturi Masks

Others

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: End-User Analysis

Hospitals and Clinics

Home Healthcare

Rehabilitation Centers

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: Application Analysis

COPD

Asthma

Sleep Apnea

Respiratory Distress Syndrome (RDS)

Cystic Fibrosis

Pneumonia

Other

Global Oxygen Therapy Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

