Clutch Market for Automotive By Type (Wet Clutch and Dry Clutch), By Transmission Type (Automatic, Manual, Automated Manual, and Dual Clutch), By Material Type (Ceramic, Organic, and Others), By Sales Channel (Aftermarket and OEM), and By Vehicle Type (Commercial and Passenger)-Global industry Perspective, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the clutch market for automotive on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the clutch market for automotive along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the automotive clutch market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the clutch market for automotive, we have included a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the clutch market for automotive has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global clutch market for automotive is segmented based on type, transmission type, vehicle type, and region. The regional segment includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key participants operating in the global clutch market for automotive are Schaeffler AG, Robert Bosch GmbH, Secto Automotive, Valeo, BorgWarner Inc., AISIN SEIKI, ZF Friedrichshafen AG, F.C.C. Co., Ltd., EXEDY Corporation, FTE Automotive, and AMS Automotive.

This report segments the global clutch market for automotive into:

Clutch Market for Automotive: Type Analysis

Wet Clutch

Dry Clutch

Clutch Market for Automotive: Transmission Type Analysis

Automatic

Manual

Automated Manual

Dual Clutch

Clutch Market for Automotive: Material Type Analysis

Ceramic

Organic

Others

Clutch Market for Automotive: Sales Channel Analysis

Aftermarket

OEM

Clutch Market for Automotive: Vehicle Type Analysis

Commercial

Passenger

Clutch Market for Automotive: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

