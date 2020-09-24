Blockchain Technology Application in Health Care Systems Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2025

Blockchain is defined as a distributed system that has the potential to transform health care system by recording and storing transaction data. Blockchain technology provides security, privacy, and interoperability to health care data. It relies on established cryptographic techniques to allow every individual in a network to interact without preexisting trust between partners. The blockchain technology is designed in such a way that there is no involvement of central authority, instead, records are kept and distributed across all the participants of the network.

Blockchain technology acts as a health information exchange system that helps to eliminate the friction and cost of current intermediated. Blockchain technology works as a decentralized controller that eliminates the risk of main controller. With a centralized database, anyone can access the system and destroy or corrupt the data.

Moreover, increase in privacy and security to protect health information from hacking and attacks drives the blockchain technology application in health care systems market. However, immature infrastructures where most blockchain technology is untested and high setup costs of technology are likely to restrain the blockchain technology application in health care systems market in the next few years.

Rapid growth of Internet commerce has led to an explosion of counterfeit drugs sold, especially in China. This is likely to drive the blockchain technology application in health care systems market in Asia Pacific. Rise in awareness about having medical records can have a positive effect on disease management and minimize expenditure in the health care system in countries in Africa. These factors are expected to boost the blockchain technology application in health care systems market in Middle East & Africa during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the global blockchain technology application in health care systems market are Blockpharma, Guardtime, Blockchain Health, BLOCK M.D., Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute Company Limited, HASHED Health, and HealthCombix, among others.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the blockchain technology application in health care systems market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about blockchain technology application in health care systems market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the blockchain technology application in health care systems market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

