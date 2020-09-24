Impact of Outbreak of COVID-19 on Emotion Recognition and Sentiment Analysis Software Market

Emotion detection and recognition is a technology that reads the human facial emotions by using advanced image processing. An emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software can seize human micro-expressions. The software is beneficial primarily for security purposes. Emotion recognition and sentiment analysis technologies have been able to capture a wide range of body languages that remain unnoticed even by humans themselves. Companies have been working on combining refined algorithms with promising image processing techniques that have been developed in the recent years.

This approach would help enterprises understand more about how a particular video or an image of a person’s face provides insights about his/her thoughts and emotions.

Initially, emotion recognition and sentiment analysis systems were deployed by surveillance departments and law enforcement agencies to detect polygraph and lie tests. Nevertheless, the range of usage of these technologies has been expanding in several industry verticals such as gaming, research, retail, health care, marketing, and media & entertainment. Thus, the need for sophisticated and advanced technologies to standardize emotion detection is increasing worldwide.

Geographically, the global emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market has been classified into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and South America. The market in North America and Europe is primarily driven by presence of a large number of vendors of emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software.

The emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market is undergoing its developing stage, as companies in the market are developing innovative technologies and profoundly investing in R&D activities. Some of the key players in the global emotion recognition and sentiment analysis software market include Affectiva, Inc., Apple, Inc., Realeyes, Inc., nViso S.A., Sightcorp, Sentiance, Tobii AB., Kairos AR, Inc., and Noldus Information Technology.

