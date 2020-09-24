Europe 5G Devices Market Growth Analysis By Size, Share, News, Demand, Opportunity During 2021-2030 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Europe 5G devices market reached $270 million in 2019 and will grow by 39.6% over 2020-2030 owing to the rising adoption of advanced 5G devices in the region.

Highlighted with 41 tables and 69 figures, this 129-page report “Europe 5G Devices Market 2020-2030 by Device Type, Frequency Band (High-band, Mid-band, Low-band), Application, End User (Residential, Enterprises, Government), and Country: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity” is based on a comprehensive research of the entire Europe 5G devices market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2015-2019 and provides forecast from 2020 till 2030 with 2019 as the base year. (Please note: The report will be updated before delivery so that the latest historical year is the base year and the forecast covers at least 5 years over the base year.)

In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

• Market Structure

• Growth Drivers

• Restraints and Challenges

• Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

• Porter’s Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of Europe market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify Europe 5G devices market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Device Type, Frequency Band, Application, End User, and Country.

Based on Device Type, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Smartphones

• Tablets

• 5G Hotspot Devices

• Wearable Devices

Based on Frequency Band, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• High-band (mmWave)

• Mid-band (sub 6 Gz)

• Low-band (sub 1 Gz)

Based on Application, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Smart Home

• Autonomous Driving

• Smart Cities

• Industrial IoT

• Smart Farming

• Other Applications

Based on End User, the Europe market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue and unit shipment for 2019-2030 included in each section.

• Residential

• Enterprises

• Government

Geographically, the following national/local markets are fully investigated:

• Germany

• UK

• France

• Spain

• Italy

• Russia

• Rest of Europe (further segmented into Belgium, Denmark, Austria, Norway, Sweden, The Netherlands, Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, and Romania)

For each of the aforementioned countries, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue are available for 2019-2030. The breakdown of key national markets by Device Type, Application, and End User over the forecast years are also included.

The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.

Specifically, potential risks associated with investing in Europe 5G devices market are assayed quantitatively and qualitatively through GMD’s Risk Assessment System. According to the risk analysis and evaluation, Critical Success Factors (CSFs) are generated as a guidance to help investors & stockholders identify emerging opportunities, manage and minimize the risks, develop appropriate business models, and make wise strategies and decisions.

Key Players (this may not be a complete list and extra companies can be added upon request):

Analog Devices

Cavium

China Mobile

Cisco

Ericsson

Huawei

Intel

Korea Telecom

Leapfrog 5G Devices

MACOM

Mediatek

NEC

Nokia

Qorvo

Samsung

SK Telecom

T-Mobile

Verizon Communications

ZTE

