Mannequin Market Intelligence with Competitive Landscape 2017 to 2022

Assessment of the Global Mannequin Market

Fact. MR’s latest published report on the global Mannequin market highlights the important parameters that are expected to influence market growth in the upcoming years. Further, by taking into account the historical data collected from the period 2015-2019 and analyzing the current trends and market scenario, the analysts offer highly accurate estimates regarding the future prospects of the market.

The study further highlights the key market trends in the current market landscape and its potential impact on the future dynamics of the market. The micro and macro-economic growth indicators are thoroughly investigated in the presented report while predicting the course of the Mannequin market during the forecast period (2020-2025).

Request Sample Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=317

Critical Questions Answered

What is the projected market size of the Mannequin market in 2019? What are the growth prospects of the emerging market players in the Mannequin market? Who are the leading Mannequin manufacturers? What is the most adopted distribution channel adopted by players in the Mannequin market? The market in which region is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period?

Key Takeaways from the Mannequin Market Report

Timeline of the technological developments within the Mannequin market landscape

New product launches and innovations

Consumption analysis of the Mannequin in end markets

Scope of innovation in the Mannequin market

Winning strategies of established players in the Mannequin market

Request Methodology On This Report @ https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=317

Mannequin Market Segmentation

The report is split into different market segments to enable readers to understand the various aspects of the Mannequin market at the microscopic level. Different segments included in the presented report:

market players possess immense funds and resources for investing in research and development activities related to mannequins. In addition, leading market players are focusing on developing new mannequin feedstock and technologies. These factors are likely to enhance the competitive scenario of the global mannequin market in the foreseeable future.

The global mannequins market is projected to register an impressive expansion during the forecast period (2017-2022), according to a new report by Fact.MR. Fact.MR estimates the global sales of mannequins to exceed US$ 13,000 Mn in revenues by 2022-end.

Market Taxonomy

Region Product Type Target Group Feature Material North America Full Body Adults Inflatable Fiberglass Latin America Upper Body Children Plus Size Polyethylene Europe Head Infants & Toddlers Maternity Fiber-Reinforced Plastic Japan Lower Body With Wig Chrome APEJ Other Product Types Polypropylene (PP) MEA Foam Metal Wood Other Materials

(Additional information, including cross-sectional data and country-wise analysis & forecast is available in the report)

APEJ to Register Highest CAGR in Global Mannequin Market through 2022

Asia-Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ) is anticipated to remain the largest market for mannequins. Over one third revenue share of the global mannequin market will be accounted by sales of mannequins in APEJ throughout the forecast period. In addition, the mannequin market in APEJ is projected to register the highest CAGR through 2022, followed by North America. The market in Europe will remain comparatively more lucrative than in North America, but less lucrative than in APEJ during 2017 to 2022.

Full body mannequins will continue to be the most lucrative among products in the global mannequin market. Sales of full body and upper body mannequins are projected to register the fastest expansion in the market through 2022. Both these product types of mannequins will account for over three-fourth revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for full body and upper body mannequins will witness a gradual rise by 2022-end.

On the basis of target group, adults segment is expected to remain dominant in the global mannequin market. Sales of adults segment of mannequin’s target group will account for over US$ 6,000 Mn by 2022-end. Infants & toddlers segment is expected to be the least lucrative target-group segment in the global mannequin market. Sales of infants and toddlers will witness a steady expansion in the market over the forecast period.

Inflatable Mannequin to Account for More Than Half Revenue Share of the Market in 2017

Based on feature, sales of inflatable mannequin are projected to account for more than half revenue share of the market in 2017. Demand for inflatable mannequins will increase significantly in the market by 2022-end. APEJ is expected to account for the largest share of revenues from sales of inflatable mannequin during the forecast period. Plus size mannequins are forecast to register the second highest CAGR in the market through 2022.

On the basis of material, fiberglass, polyethylene, and polypropylene will continue to witness the fastest expansion in the market during the forecast period. Between chrome and metal, the former is expected to account for larger revenue share of the market, whereas the latter will witness a comparatively faster expansion in sales through 2022. Revenues from sales of polyethylene and polypropylene are collectively estimated to reach nearly US$ 3,500 Mn by 2022-end.

Note: The insights mentioned here are of the respective analysts, and do not reflect the position of Fact.MR

The growth projection of each segment and sub-segment is accurately represented in the report along with relevant figures, tables, and graphs.

Ask analyst about this report at https://www.factmr.co/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=317

Why Buy From Fact.MR?