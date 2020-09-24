GaN Transistor Market : Opportunities and Forecast Assessment, 2019-2026

The global GaN Transistor market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this GaN Transistor market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:
- History Year: 2014 – 2018
- Base Year: 2018
- Estimated Year: 2019
- Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025
The business intelligence study of the GaN Transistor market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the GaN Transistor market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the GaN Transistor market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.
The following manufacturers are covered:
AMCOM Communications
Ampleon
Integra Technologies, Inc
MACOM
Microsemi
Mitsubishi Electric US, Inc
NXP Semiconductors
Qorvo
RFHIC
Wolfspeed, A Cree Company
Segment by Regions
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Segment by Type
GaN on SiC
GaN on Si
Segment by Application
Wireless Infrastructure
Radar
Aerospace & Defence
Test & Measurement
ISM
Each market player encompassed in the GaN Transistor market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the GaN Transistor market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.
