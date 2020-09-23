Rolled Steel Bars Market Analysis Focusing on the Key Issues Surrounding the Growth of the Industry and Further Develop Opportunities

The global Rolled Steel Bars market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Rolled Steel Bars market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Rolled Steel Bars market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Rolled Steel Bars market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Rolled Steel Bars market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

Segment by Type, the Rolled Steel Bars market is segmented into

by Process

Hot Rolled

Cold Rolled

by Product Type

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel

Segment by Application

Construction

Railways

Automotive

Others

Global Rolled Steel Bars Market: Regional Analysis

The Rolled Steel Bars market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries). The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

The key regions covered in the Rolled Steel Bars market report are:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Australia

Taiwan

Indonesia

Thailand

Malaysia

Philippines

Vietnam

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Argentina

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Global Rolled Steel Bars Market: Competitive Analysis

This section of the report identifies various key manufacturers of the market. It helps the reader understand the strategies and collaborations that players are focusing on combat competition in the market. The comprehensive report provides a significant microscopic look at the market. The reader can identify the footprints of the manufacturers by knowing about the global revenue of manufacturers, the global price of manufacturers, and sales by manufacturers during the forecast period of 2015 to 2019.

The major players in global Rolled Steel Bars market include:

Tata Steel

Riva Group

Sanyo Special Steel

Sandvik Materials Technology

Ambica Steels

Arcelor Mittal Europe

Baosteel Group

Sidenor

JFE Steel

Liberty Merchant Bar

Shagang Group

Jiangxi Fangda Steel Group

Hesteel Group

Shandong Steel

Beijing Jianlong Heavy Industry Group

Shangang

Fujian Sangang

Shougang Group

Alro Steel Corporation

JinDing Reinforcing Steel Bar Manufacture

Eaton Steel

Stahls GROUP

Prakash Steel Products

Each market player encompassed in the Rolled Steel Bars market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Rolled Steel Bars market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

