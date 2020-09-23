Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Bioinformatics market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the bioinformatics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the bioinformatics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the bioinformatics market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the bioinformatics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the bioinformatics market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research and development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the bioinformatics market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the bioinformatics market based on product & service, application, Sector, and region. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global bioinformatics market include Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Agilent Technologies, BGI, QIAGEN, Wuxi NextCODE, Waters Corporation, Eurofins Scientific, Sophia Genetics, DNASTAR, and Partek.

This report segments the global bioinformatics market as follows:

Global Bioinformatics Market: By Product & Service

Bioinformatics Services

Knowledge Management Tools

Bioinformatics Platforms

Global Bioinformatics Market: By Application

Drug Design and Chemoinformatics

Genomics

Proteomics

Metabolomics

Transcriptomics

Others

Global Bioinformatics Market: By Sector

Academics

Medical Biotechnology

Animal Biotechnology

Environmental Biotechnology

Agricultural Biotechnology

Forensic Biotechnology

Others

Global Bioinformatics Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

