Chia Seed Ingredient Market Business Opportunity, Segmentation, Industry Overview and Forecast Till 2023

The global Chia Seed Ingredient market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Chia Seed Ingredient market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Chia Seed Ingredient market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). In a bid to recognize the growth prospects in the Chia Seed Ingredient market, the market study has been geographically fragmented into important regions that are progressing faster than the overall market. Each segment of the Chia Seed Ingredient market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Sesajal SA De CV

Bioglan (PHARM-A-CARE Laboratories Pty. Ltd.)

Nutiva Inc.

Navitas Naturals

Spectrum Naturals (Hain Celestial Group)

Benexia (Functional Products Trading S A.)

Chia Bia Slovakia, s.r.o.

The Chia Co.

Vega Produce LLC.

CHOSEN FOODS INC

Mamma Chia

Now Health Group, Inc.

Naturkost Ubelhor GmbH & Co. KG

AgroBolivia (Negocios Europa Ltd.)

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

By Origin

Organic

Conventional

By Colour

Black

White

Brown

By Form

Whole

Grounded

Oil

Segment by Application

Food and Beverages

Personal Care Products and Cosmetics

Animal Feed and Pet Food

Others

Each market player encompassed in the Chia Seed Ingredient market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics. In addition, the Chia Seed Ingredient market study scrutinizes the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats (SWOT) analysis.

