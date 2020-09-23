Infant Nutrition Market Investigation Reveals Enhanced Growth, Industry Developments, Outlook, Current Trends By 2027

Global infant nutrition market has been witnessing fast growth on the back of increasing number of working women along with rising parental concerns for nutrition.

Rapidly declining birth rates across the world are expected to induce a sluggish growth in the infant nutrition products market.

North America is estimated to induce a budding growth on the back of lower birth rates with higher spending power per baby.

The global infant nutrition market is segmented by nutrition type into baby food and infant formula; by form into powder, liquid and ready-to-eat; by sales channel into retail pharmacies, super markets & general stores, e-commerce etc. and by regions. The infant nutrition market is anticipated to mask a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period i.e. 2019-2027.

Various factors ranging from increasing urbanization, improving economic conditions and rising disposable income are contributing significantly to the growth of the market across the globe. Growing awareness on adequate nutrition, heavy investments in the emerging economies, declining poverty rates along with innovations in baby food products are further estimated in accentuate the market shares during the forecast period. Further, the increasing recommendations by physicians to use infant nutrition products is estimated to drive the market strongly across the globe.

Europe is anticipated to display a vibrant growth on account of increasing demand for organic food as well as growing working women population across the region. Asia Pacific is expected to showcase the highest growth in overall infant nutrition market due to greater volume opportunities across the region on the back of higher growth rates.

On the back of increasing Emphasis on Infant Nutrition

Global infant nutrition market has been witnessing fast growth on the back of increasing number of working women along with rising parental concerns for nutrition. On the back of rising demand because of significant expansion of the consumer base for baby food across the developing economies around the globe, the market for infant nutrition is expected to grow during the forecast period. Additionally, innovative use of ingredients, such as prebiotics and specific milk protein fractions owing to increasing research and development activities is attributed to drive the market substantially across the globe.

However, due to increasing focus on career among women, rising government initiatives across developing nations for birth control, the birth rates around the globe are rapidly declining which is expected to induce a sluggish growth in the infant nutrition products market over the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global infant nutrition market which includes company profiling:

Abbott Nutrition

Beingmate Baby & Child Food Co., Ltd.

Bellamy’s Organic

Danone S.A.

FrieslandCampina

Glanbia PLC

Mead Johnson & Company, LLC.

Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd.

Nestle, Perrigo and other prominent players

