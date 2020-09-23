COVID Outbreak: Erasure Coding Market 2020 – Competitive Landscape and Growth Opportunity, Industry Status and Forecast to 2027

Erasure Coding Market: Introduction

The global erasure coding market is anticipated to reach value of ~US$ 11.9 Mn by 2027. The erasure coding market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2027 in terms of revenue. Growth of the erasure coding market is due to the adoption of erasure coding in small & medium, and large enterprises for data protection and security, which in turn has triggered growth of the market globally. Over the forecast period, North America is anticipated to emerge as the leading erasure Coding market, followed by Europe and Asia Pacific.

Exponential Growth of Data through Erasure Coding

Data protection has become a crucial aspect currently, which is only possible through erasure coding. Erasure coding is the core technology to protect data from failures, which in turn can create exponential growth of data in data centers or in data stations in various small, medium, and large enterprises. Besides, unprecedented growth of data over the past few years has resulted in emergence of artificial intelligence. Growth of big data analytics at a massive rate, which requires high-end computing infrastructure, and subsequent rise in adoption of virtualization technologies has propelled the growth of the erasure coding market.

Furthermore, remarkable rise in small, medium, and large enterprise data has created demand for securing and protecting data storage, data movement, and data management, thus paving the way for new business opportunities along with rising need to address concerns regarding data security. This in turn is expected to accelerate the growth of the erasure coding market globally during the forecast period.

Request a sample to get extensive insights into the Erasure Coding Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=S&rep_id=29087

Erasure Coding: Market Segmentation

The global erasure coding market has been segmented in terms of enterprise size, end user, and region. Based on enterprise size, the erasure coding market has been classified into small & medium enterprises, and large enterprises. Among end users, the IT & telecom segment dominated the global erasure coding market in 2018.

Erasure Coding Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the global erasure coding market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. North America is anticipated to dominate the erasure coding market during the forecast period. The U.S. is estimated to hold a notable share of the market in North America and the market in the country is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, due to increasing adoption of erasure coding systems. Asia Pacific held a substantial share of the global erasure coding market in 2018 with China, India, and Japan being the major markets in the region. The erasure coding market in Europe, Middle East & Africa, and South America is also projected to expand moderately over the forecast period.

The report provides in-depth segment analysis of the global erasure coding market, thereby providing valuable insights at macro as well as micro levels. Analysis of major countries which hold growth opportunities or account for significant share has also been included as part of geographic analysis of the erasure coding market.

To understand how our report can bring difference to your business strategy, Ask for a brochure https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=29087

Erasure Coding Market: Competition Dynamics

The research study includes profiles of leading companies operating in the global erasure coding market. Key players profiled in the report include Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Teradata Corporation, Pure Storage, Inc., Pivot3, Oracle Corporation, Nutanix, Inc., NetApp, Inc., Nephos Technologies, Lenovo, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Hitachi Ltd., Fujitsu Limited, and Alphabet Inc.

Global Erasure Coding Market: Segmentation

Erasure Coding Market, by Enterprise Size

Small & Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

Erasure Coding Market, by End User

BFSI

Retail

Government

Healthcare

IT & Telecom

Media & Entertainment

Manufacturing

Energy & Utility

Others (Education, Hospitality)

Erasure Coding Market, by Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

Stuck in a neck-to-neck competition with other brands? Request a custom report on Erasure Coding Market https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=29087

Related Reports Press-Release –

About Us

Transparency Market Research is a next-generation market intelligence provider, offering fact-based solutions to business leaders, consultants, and strategy professionals.

Our reports are single-point solutions for businesses to grow, evolve, and mature. Our real-time data collection methods along with ability to track more than one million high growth niche products are aligned with your aims. The detailed and proprietary statistical models used by our analysts offer insights for making right decision in the shortest span of time. For organizations that require specific but comprehensive information we offer customized solutions through adhoc reports. These requests are delivered with the perfect combination of right sense of fact-oriented problem solving methodologies and leveraging existing data repositories.

TMR believes that unison of solutions for clients-specific problems with right methodology of research is the key to help enterprises reach right decision.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

State Tower

90 State Street,

Suite 700,

Albany NY – 12207

United States

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com