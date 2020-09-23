Swarm Computing Market Industry Analysis, Forthcoming Growth, Industry Prospects and Forecast to 2027

Recent report published by research nester titled “Swarm Computing Market: Global Demand Analysis & Opportunity Outlook 2027” delivers the detailed overview of the global swarm computing market in terms of market segmentation by model, by capability, by application and by region.

Further, for the in-depth analysis, the report encompasses the industry growth drivers, restraints, supply and demand risk, market attractiveness, BPS analysis and Porter’s five force model.

The market can be segmented on the basis of model, capability and application. On the basis of model, it is sub-segmented into stochastic diffusion search, ant colony optimization (ACO) and particle swarm optimization (PSO). Ant colony optimization (ACO) is anticipated to lead model segment during the forecast period. Ant colony optimization offers real time solutions which consist of easy accessibility of the real time solutions. On the basis of capability, it is sub-segmented into clustering, scheduling, optimization and routing. Optimization sub-segment is anticipated to lead the capability segment during the forecast period.

The large number of solutions offered by the optimizations enables the better selection of the optimal solutions. On the basis of applications, it is sub segmented into robotics, unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) and human swarming. The robotics sub-segment is expected to be the major application segment during the forecast period. The robot is used by the disaster management, surveillance and military operations. Thus, it is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the sub-segment during the forecast period.

Swarm computing market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 40% over the forecast period. It is expected to attain a total market size of USD 0.3 billion by 2027. The swarm computing market is anticipated to showcase a robust growth by the end of the forecast period. The increasing application of the computer simulation methods coupled with the growing trend of the big data analytics is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

On the basis of regional analysis, global swarm computing market is segmented into five major regions including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East & Africa region. Asia-Pacific is anticipated to lead the global swarm computing market. The rise in the adoption of the robots in the region leads to the high growth of the overall market during the forecast period. For instance, according to International Federation of Robotics, China accounted 36% of market share of the total robots supply in 2017. North America is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the technology such as artificial intelligence is anticipated to boost the growth of the overall market during the forecast period.

Wide application of the Swarm Computing

The swarm computing is used in the various applications such as robotics and unmanned air vehicle. This is anticipated to be the major reason for the growth of the overall market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of the swarm computing by military surveillance in order to enhance the security measures is expected to boost the demand for the swarm computing. Thus, the growing application of the swarm computing in the various applications is anticipated to increase the growth of the overall swarm computing market during the forecast period.

This report also provides the existing competitive scenario of some of the key players of the global swarm computing market which includes company profiling of key companies such as Swarm Technology, Dobots, Axonai, Brainalyzed, Unanimous A.I., Valutico, Enswarm, Queen B Robotics, Hydromea SA, Mobileye, Netbeez, Power-Blox, Resson Aerospace and Sentien Robotics.

The outlining enfolds key information of the companies which encompasses business overview, products and services, key financials and recent news and developments. On the whole, the report depicts detailed overview of the global swarm computing market that is expected to help industry consultants, equipment manufacturers, existing players searching for expansion opportunities, new players searching possibilities and other stakeholders to align their market centric strategies according to the ongoing and expected trends in the future.

