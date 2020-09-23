Conventional Packaging Challenged By Adhesive Films Owing To Rising Need For Sustainable Packaging Solutions, FMI.

Global Adhesive Films Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 & Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market report published by Future Market Insights on the Adhesive Films market provides global industry analysis for 2015-2019 & forecast for 2020-2030. The report offers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting thorough research on the historical, as well as current growth parameters of the Adhesive Films market, the growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Market Taxonomy

The global Adhesive Films market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present complete market intelligence to readers.

By Material

BOPP

PVC

PE

PA

Others

By Adhesive Type

Acrylic

Rubber

Silicone

By Application

Labels

Tapes

Graphic Films

By End Use

Electrical and Electronics

Building and Construction

Aerospace

Automotive

Packaging

Transportation

Others

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia

East Asia

Oceania

MEA

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the Adhesive Films market, which includes a summary of the key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes dominant segments in the global Adhesive Films market, along with key facts about Adhesive Films market. It also includes analysis and recommendations for the segments according to market size and growth rate.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find detailed taxonomy and definition of the Adhesive Films market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about Adhesive Films market present in the market. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers to understand the scope of the Adhesive Films market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

It includes a comprehensive analysis of key trends such as product innovation and technological advancements that are impacting the global Adhesive Films market.

Chapter 04 – Key Success Factors

This chapter discusses production adoption analysis and product USPs to determine the key success factors for the forecast period.

Chapter 05 – Global Adhesive Films Market Demand Analysis (Tonnes) 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market volume analysis and forecast for the Adhesive Films market between the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical Adhesive Films market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 06 – Global Adhesive Films Market – Pricing Analysis

This section highlights the average pricing analysis of various material, which offers an insight into regional pricing analysis, pricing breakup, and global average pricing analysis benchmark.

Chapter 07 – Global Adhesive Films Market Demand (Value in US$ Mn) Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast, 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the Adhesive Films market between the forecast period. It includes the detailed analysis of the historical Adhesive Films market, along with an opportunity analysis for the future. Readers can also find the Y-o-Y growth opportunity for the forecast period (2020-2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic and forecast factors that are expected to influence the growth of Adhesive Films market over the forecast period. Furthermore, this chapter provides analysis of global paper recycling rate, paper consumption in various regions, porter’s five forces analysis, and paper life cycle assessment which has significant impact on the Adhesive Films market growth. The key market dynamics provided in the chapter includes the global GDP outlook, GDP per capita, manufacturing value added, industrial growth, and organized retail industry growth amongst others.

Chapter 09 – Impact of COVID 2019

Readers can find impact of COVID-19 pandemic on packaging industry as well as other key markets. The impact of COVID-19 is described with before COVID-19 situation, pessimistic scenario and optimistic scenario.

Chapter 10 – Global Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Material

Based on material, the Adhesive Films market is segmented into BOPP, PE, PVC, PA, and others. The chapter studies demand and supply dynamics for these materials.

Chapter 11 – Global Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Product Type

Based on product type, the Adhesive Films market is segmented into acrylic, rubber, silicone. Readers can find introduction, BPS Analysis and market attractiveness analysis in this chapter. Further, this chapter highlights key trends in the market as per various product type.

Chapter 12 – Global Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, By Application

Based on sales channel, the Adhesive Films market is segmented into labels, tapes, and graphic films. In this chapter, readers can find information about market share, attractiveness and incremental opportunity analysis as per the considered taxonomy, during the forecast period.

Chapter 13 – Global Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by End Use

In terms of end use, the global adhesive film market is segmented into electrical and electronics, building and construction, aerospace, automotive, packaging, transportation, and others.

Chapter 14 – Global Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the Adhesive Films market is expected to grow across various geographical regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania, and the Middle East & Africa (MEA).

Chapter 15 – North America Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the North America Adhesive Films market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers will also find some of key points on the basis of estimated market size and consumption of Adhesive Films.

Chapter 16– Latin America Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Readers can find detailed information about several factors, such as the pricing analysis and the regional trends, which are impacting the growth of the Latin America Adhesive Films market. This chapter also includes the growth prospects of the Adhesive Films market in leading countries in Latin America such as Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and the Rest of Latin America.

Chapter 17 – Europe Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the Adhesive Films market based on the product type, material, and end use in several countries such as Germany, Italy, France, the U.K., Spain, BENELUX, Nordics, Russia, Poland, and the Rest of Europe, are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – Middle East and Africa Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the Adhesive Films market will grow in major countries in the MEA region such as GCC Countries, South Africa, Turkey, Northern Africa, and the Rest of MEA during the forecast period 2020 – 2030.

Chapter 19 – East Asia Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Adhesive Films market in East Asia by focusing on China, Japan, and South Korea. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the Adhesive Films market in East Asia.

Chapter 20 – South Asia Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the Adhesive Films market in South Asia by focusing on India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, and rest of South Asia. The section also highlights data points regarding the growth of the Adhesive Films market in South Asia.

Chapter 21 – Oceania Adhesive Films Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis of growth of the Oceania Adhesive Films market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes Australia and New Zealand. Readers will also find some of key points on market share and attractiveness analysis in the Oceania Adhesive Films market.

Chapter 22 – Emerging Countries Adhesive Filmss Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Forecast 2020-2030

This chapter highlights emerging country analysis of the Adhesive Films market that includes China, India, and Poland. The chapter provides global and key countries growth comparison as per the considered segments.

Chapter 23 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Adhesive Films market along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 24– Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers will find a comprehensive list of all leading manufacturers in the Adhesive Films market, along with detailed information about each company, including company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are 3M Company, BASF SE, Avery Dennison Corporation, Klöckner Pentaplast Group, CCL Industries, Toray Industries, Irplast S.p.A., Cosmo Films Ltd., TEKRA, LLC., and H.B. Fuller Company.

Chapter 25 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provide a base to the information and statistics included in the Adhesive Films market report.

Chapter 26 – Research Methodology

This chapter helps readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions, as well as important qualitative and quantitative information, about the Adhesive Films market.

