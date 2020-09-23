Mobile Money Market To Witness Staggering Growth, Attributed To Adoption Of Real-Time Monitoring Systems, FMI.

Mobile Money Market: Global Industry Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

A recent market study published by Future Market Insights (FMI) on the mobile money market includes a global industry analysis for 2015-2019 and opportunity assessment for 2020-2030, and delivers a comprehensive assessment of the most important market dynamics. After conducting a thorough research on the historical as well as current growth parameters, growth prospects of the market are obtained with maximum precision.

Mobile Money Market: Segmentation

The global mobile money market is segmented in detail to cover every aspect of the market and present a complete market intelligence approach to readers.

Solution

Mobile Money Platform

Services

Consulting

Integration & Deployment

Support & Maintenance

Transaction Type

Person to Person

Person to Business

Business to Person

Business to Business

Application

Bill Payment

Money Transfer

Tickets Payment

Recharge & Top-ups

Others

Payment Type

Remote Mobile Payment

Proximity Mobile Payment

Vertical

BFSI

Telecommunication

Retail

Energy & Utilities

Government

Travel & Hospitality

Others

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Report Chapters

Chapter 01 – Executive Summary

The report begins with the executive summary of the mobile money market, which includes a summary of key findings and statistics of the market. It also includes the demand and supply-side trends pertaining to the market.

Chapter 02 – Market Overview

Readers can find the definition and detailed taxonomy of the mobile money market in this chapter, which will help them understand the basic information about the market. Along with this, comprehensive information pertaining to mobile money and its properties are provided in this section. This section also highlights the inclusions and exclusions, which help readers understand the scope of the mobile money market report.

Chapter 03 – Key Market Trends

The mobile money market report provides key market trends that are expected to significantly impact market growth during the forecast period. Detailed end user trends are also provided in this section.

Chapter 04 – Global Mobile Money Market Pricing Analysis

The mobile money market report provides pricing analysis of mobile money platform.

Chapter 05– Pandemic Crisis Impact Analysis

The section provides information regarding the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on mobile money market

Chapter 06 – Market Structure Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find detailed information about the tier analysis and market concentration of key players in the Mobile Money market, along with their market presence analysis by region and product portfolio.

Chapter 07 -Global Mobile Money Market Demand Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This section explains the global market value analysis and forecast for the mobile money market during the forecast period of 2020-2030. It includes a detailed analysis of the historical mobile money market, along with an opportunity analysis of the future. Readers can also find the absolute $ opportunity for the current year (2020), and an incremental $ opportunity for the forecast period (2020–2030).

Chapter 08 – Market Background

This chapter explains the key macroeconomic factors that are expected to influence the growth of the mobile money market over the forecast period. Along with macroeconomic factors, this section also highlights the supply chain, forecast factors, and value chain analysis of the mobile money market. Moreover, in-depth information about the market dynamics and their impact analysis on the market have been provided in the successive section.

Chapter 09 – Global Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Solution

Based on component, the mobile money market is segmented into devices mobile money platform, services. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the mobile money market and market attractiveness analysis based on component.

Chapter 10 – Global Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Transaction Type

Based on transaction, the mobile money market is segmented into person-to-person, person to business, business to person, business-to-business. In this chapter, readers can find information about key trends and developments in the mobile money market and market attractiveness analysis based on transaction type.

Chapter 11 – Global Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Application

This chapter provides various details about the mobile money market based on application, and has been classified into bill payments, money transfer, ticket payments, recharge and top-ups and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on application.

Chapter 12 – Global Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Payment Type

This chapter provides various details about the mobile money market based on payment type, and has been classified into remote mobile payment and proximity mobile payment. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on payment type.

Chapter 13 – Global Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Vertical

This chapter provides various details about the mobile money market based on vertical, and has been classified into telecommunication, BFSI, government, retail & consumer goods, energy & utilities, travel & hospitality and others. In this chapter, readers can understand the market attractiveness analysis based on industry.

Chapter 14 – Global Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030, by Region

This chapter explains how the mobile money market is anticipated to grow across various geographic regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa.

Chapter 15 – North America Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter includes a detailed analysis on the growth of the North America mobile money market, along with a country-wise assessment that includes the U.S. and Canada. Readers can also find the regional trends, and market growth based on vertical, and countries in North America.

Chapter 16– Latin America Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the mobile money market in Latin American countries such as Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America. Along with this, assessment of the market across target segments has also been provided.

Chapter 17 – Europe Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

Important growth prospects of the mobile money market in several countries such as Germany, the UK, France, Spain, Italy, BENELUX, Russia and the rest of Europe are included in this chapter.

Chapter 18 – South Asia & Pacific Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter highlights the growth of the mobile money market in the South Asia & Pacific region by focusing on India, ASEAN, Australia, New Zealand, and the rest of South Asia & Pacific. This section also help readers understand key factors that are responsible for the growth of the mobile money market in the South Asia & Pacific region.

Chapter 19 – East Asia Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides the growth scenario of the mobile money market in East Asian countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.

Chapter 20 – MEA Mobile Money Market Analysis 2015-2019 and Opportunity Assessment 2020-2030

This chapter provides information about how the mobile money market is anticipated to grow in major countries in the MEA region, such as GCC countries, South Africa, Turkey, and the rest of MEA, during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Chapter 21 –Key Countries Analysis

This chapter provides information about key countries analysis on mobile money market. The chapter provides information regarding incremental opportunity share.

Chapter 22 – Competition Analysis

In this chapter, readers can find a comprehensive list of all the prominent stakeholders in the mobile money market, along with the detailed information about each company. This includes the company overview, revenue shares, strategic overview, and recent company developments. Some of the market players featured in the report are Bosch, SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Intel Corporation, Infosys Ltd, Cisco among others.

Chapter 23 – Assumptions and Acronyms

This chapter includes a list of acronyms and assumptions that provides a base to the information and statistics included in the mobile money market report.

Chapter 24-Research Methodology

This chapter help readers understand the research methodology followed to obtain various conclusions as well as important qualitative and quantitative information about the mobile money market.

