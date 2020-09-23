FMI Projects Refinery Catalyst’s Demand To Contract, Given The Unceasing Nature Of The COVID-19 Pandemic.

High-silica zeolite crystals are the most widely used refinery catalysts by weight across the globe, and exploring mechanisms regarding their formation has been intriguing the chemical industry and the research community. Capturing over half of total market value, these shape-selective refinery catalysts are highly reusable.

However, a single type of zeolite fails to satiate the requirement to form a wide range of products – naphtha with high APC value, and gasoline with high octane number. Manufacturers are thus looking to synthesize tailor-made zeolites for advanced and sophisticated applications.

Asia Pacific (APAC) houses a well-established ecosystem of leading manufacturers, and abundance of raw materials. The region continues to be the linchpin of investment prospects, holding around 2/5 of overall refinery catalyst market value. APAC also holds over 45% of total crude oil refining production, globally. Petroleum product manufacturers are capitalizing on greenfield and brownfield projects in countries – China, and India – in order to satiate the ever-growing demand for gasoline. Moreover, these countries recorded a staggering growth in their refined products output.

Given the high cost of raw materials such as rare-earth materials and zeolites due to limited suppliers, refinery catalyst manufacturers must craft strategies to curb costs and enhance the quality of products. Backward integration – a type of vertical integration – helps businesses efficiently manage the value chain, and provides direct access to the raw materials required for production.

The process eliminates the need for middlemen and distributors, thereby cutting production and distribution costs. Refinery catalyst manufacturers must aggressively leverage this opportunity to expand their revenue pool.

REFINERY CATALYST MARKET TAXONOMY

The global refinery catalyst market is segmented into three different categories based on product, ingredient, and region.

Product

FCC

Reforming

Hydrotreating

Hydrocracking

Isomerization & Alkylation

Ingredient

Zeolites

Metals

Chemical Compounds

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

MEA

