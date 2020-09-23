Biopsy Device Market Report 2020: Rising Impressive Business Opportunities Analysis Forecast By 2025

The Global Biopsy Devices Market was valued at USD 1.45 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2017 to 2025.

The biopsy devices are mainly used in Diagnosis and detection of cancer in breast tissues. Other tissues are also diagnosed using these devices. With increasing prevalence of the chronic diseases the use of these devices has increased. Therefore, Hospitals and diagnostic centers invest in efficient technology and equipments like biopsy device to give out better results and compete with the market players.

View Source Of Related Reports:

Biopsy Device Market

Lateral Flow Assay Market

Hybrid Operating Room Market

X-Ray Detector Market

Companion Diagnostics Market

Adherence Packaging Market

Medical Tapes and Bandages Market

Continuous Renal Replacement Therapy (CRRT) Market

Vascular Access Device Market

Temperature Management Market

In Vitro Diagnostics Quality Control Market

CT Scanner Market

Trauma Products Market

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059269

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Increasing cases of Cancer

1.2 Growing demand for minimallyinvasive surgeries

1.3 Better status of reimbursement in U.S.

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Risk of infections

Market Segmentation:

1. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by Application:

1.1 Breast Biopsy

1.2 Lung Biopsy

1.3 Colorectal Biopsy

1.4 Prostate Biopsy

1.5 Other Applications

2. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by Product:

2.1 Needle Based Biopsy Instruments

2.2 Core Biopsy Devices

2.3 Aspiration Biopsy Needles

2.4 Vacuum-Assisted Biopsy Devices

2.5 Procedure Trays

2.6 Localization Wires

2.7 Other Products

3. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by End User:

3.1 Hospitals

3.2 Academic and Research centers

3.3 Diagnostic and Imaging Canters

4. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by Guidance Techniques:

4.1 Ultrasound-Guided Biopsy

4.2 Stereotactic-Guided Biopsy

4.3 MRI-Guided Biopsy

4.4 Other Guidance Techniques

5. Global Biopsy Devices Market, by Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. C. R. Bard, Inc.

2. Becton, Dickinson and Company

3. Cook Group Incorporated

4. Devicor Medical Products, Inc. (A Part of Leica Biosystems)

5. Argon Medical Devices, Inc.

6. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7. Cardinal Health, Inc.

8. Olympus Corporation

9. Boston Scientific Corporation

10. Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

11. Inrad, Inc.

12. Medtronic PLC

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059269

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Biopsy Devices Market was performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609