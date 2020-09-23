Cosmetic and Perfume Glass Bottle Market Huge Growth Opportunity by 2024

The improved lifestyle coupled with increased disposable income and desire towards better personality are the prime reasons for growing demands of beauty products. The rapid growth in consumption and production of these products is evident that the look and feel of the packaging is also a considerable factor.

The global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market is primarily driven by the growth in cosmetic and perfumery industry. The global cosmetic industry is forecasted to be of more than US $ 600 Bn by 2019. The growing aspirations of better physical appearance and beauty is anticipated to be the major driving factor for the cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market.

The opportunity of global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market lies in providing durable packaging solutions at cost effective especially in mid and low range perfume and cosmetic segments. Improving the product visibility and attractiveness is anticipated to be the major challenges for the global cosmetic and cosmetic and perfumery which can be perceived as an opportunity for the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market by providing innovative packaging solutions.

Request For Covid19 Impact Analysis Across Industries And Markets @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=covid19&rep_id=9299

On the basis of geography the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), the Middle East and Africa (MEA) and Latin America. Europe is anticipated to be the largest market for global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market primarily driven by strong demand and higher consumption of cosmetic and perfumery products. Asia pacific is anticipated to be the second largest market for the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market primarily driven by growing per capita income and increasing awareness of cosmetic and perfumery especially in rapidly growing urban population. The strong demand in Japan, India and China are the major contributing factors for the demand in Asia pacific region. The North America is also anticipated to contribute significantly in the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market followed by Asia pacific. Middle East is also expected to contribute to the demand of global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market primarily due to rapid urbanization and rising expenditure on beauty care products.

Some of the key players in the global cosmetic and perfume glass bottle market are Heinz-Glas Group Holding, SGD Group, ZIGNAGO VETRO S.p.A., Rockwood & Hines, Gerresheimer Group, Saverglass, Piramal Glass, Groupe Pochet and others.