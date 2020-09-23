Modular Chiller Market Movement-detailed Research Analysis 2019-2026

The global Modular Chiller market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Modular Chiller market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

History Year: 2014 – 2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year: 2019 – 2025

The business intelligence study of the Modular Chiller market covers the estimation size of the market both in terms of value (Mn/Bn USD) and volume (x units). Each segment of the Modular Chiller market has been individually analyzed on the basis of pricing, distribution, and demand prospect for the Global region.

The following manufacturers are covered:

GREE

McQuay International

Midea

Johnson Controls

Carrier

Trane

Dunham-bush

Climaveneta

Haier

LG

TICA

Kingair

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Air-cooled

Water-cooled

Segment by Application

Data Center

Hospital

Transportation

Commercial

Other

Each market player encompassed in the Modular Chiller market study is assessed according to its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and business tactics.

