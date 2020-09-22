Genomics Market by Deliverables (Services and Products), by Application (Epigenomics, Functional, Biomarker Discovery, Pathway Analysis, and Others), and by End-User (Government and Academic Institutes, Clinical Research, Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies, Hospitals and Clinics, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Genomics market.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the genomics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the bioinformatics market along with the impact they have on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the genomics market on a global and regional level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the genomics market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the genomics market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the genomics market on a global and regional basis.

The study provides a decisive view of the genomics market based on deliverables, application, end-user, and region. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global genomics market are Illumina, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Eurofins Scientific, Agilent Technologies, Inc., GE Healthcare, BGI, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Oxford Nanopore Technologies, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

This report segments the global genomics market as follows:

Global Genomics Market: By Deliverables

Services

NGS-Based

Core Genomics

Computational

Biomarker Translation

Others

Products

Reagents

Instruments

Global Genomics Market: By Application

Epigenomics

Chromatin Immunoprecipitation (ChIP-Seq)

Bisulfite Sequencing

Methylated DNA Immunoprecipitation (MeDIP)

Chromatin Accessibility Assays

High-Resolution Melt (HRM)

Microarray Analysis

Functional

Real-Time PCR

Transfection

RNA Interference

SNP Analysis

Mutational Analysis

Microarray Analysis

Biomarker Discovery

Real-Time PCR

Mass Spectrometry

Microarray Analysis

Bioinformatics

Statistical Analysis

DNA Sequencing

Pathway Analysis

Microarray Analysis

Bead-Based Analysis

Real-Time PCR

Proteomics Tools

Others

Global Genomics Market: By End-User

Government and Academic Institutes

Clinical Research

Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Companies

Hospitals and Clinics

Others

Global Genomics Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

