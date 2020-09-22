Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the healthcare business intelligence (BI) Market) market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces Model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, R&D, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market based on type, technology, application, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends in the market are estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on the type, the healthcare business intelligence (BI) market is classified into descriptive, predictive, prescriptive, and others. Based on technology, the market is segmented into typical architecture BI, mobile BI, cloud BI, and others. Based on application, the market includes financial analysis, marketing analysis, clinical data analysis, patient care analysis, and others. Based on end-user, the market includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, medical device companies, biomedical research centers, and third-party administrators. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further classification into major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some major players of the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market include BOARD International, IBM, Information Builders, Oracle, QlikTech International AB, Microsoft, MicroStrategy Incorporated, SAP SE, SAS Institute Inc., Sisense Inc., Tableau Software, and Yellowfin BI.

This report segments the global healthcare business intelligence (BI) market into:

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market: Type Analysis

Descriptive

Predictive

Prescriptive

Others

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market: Technology Analysis

Typical Architecture BI

Mobile BI

Cloud BI

Others

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market: Application Analysis

Financial Analysis

Marketing Analysis

Clinical Data Analysis

Patient Care Analysis

Others

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market: End-User Analysis

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

Medical Device Companies

Biomedical Research Centres

Third-Party Administrators

Global Healthcare Business Intelligence (BI) Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

