Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Artificial Intelligence in Military Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Artificial Intelligence in Military market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the artificial intelligence in military market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the artificial intelligence in military market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in artificial intelligence in military market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the artificial intelligence in military market, we have included a competitive landscape and an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new product launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research& development, and regional expansion of major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers the product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the artificial intelligence in military market based on application, platform, offering, technology, and region. Based on application, the artificial intelligence in military market includes cyber security, warfare platform, logistics and transportation, battlefield healthcare, target recognition, simulation and training, information processing, threat monitoring and situational awareness, and others. Based on platform, the global market includes land, naval, airborne, and space. Based on offering, the global artificial intelligence in military market includes hardware, software, and services. The hardware segment is sub-segmented into processor, memory, and network. By software, the market is sub-segmented into AI solutions and AI platforms. Based on services, the market is sub-segmented into deployment and integration, upgrade and maintenance, software support, and others. By technology, the global artificial intelligence in military market includes learning and intelligence, advanced computing, and AI systems. The regional segment includes the current and forecast demand for NATO and Russia.

Some key players of the global artificial intelligence in military market are SparkCognition Inc., Charles River Analytics, Inc., Leidos, Boeing, SAIC, Thales Group, IBM, General Dynamics, NVIDIA Corporation, BAE Systems, Harris Corporation, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Raytheon Company, and Northrop Grumman Corporation.

This report segments the global artificial intelligence in military market as follows:

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Application Analysis

Warfare Platform

Cyber Security

Logistics and Transportation

Target Recognition

Battlefield Healthcare

Simulation and Training

Threat Monitoring and Situational Awareness

Information Processing

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Platform Analysis

Land

Military Fighting Vehicles (MFVs)

Unmanned Ground Vehicles (UGVs)

Air Defense Systems

Command and Control Systems

Others

Naval

Naval Ships

Submarines

Unmanned Maritime Vehicles (UMVs)

Others

Airborne

Fighter Aircraft and Helicopter

Transport and Cargo Aircraft

Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs)

Others

Space

Space Launch Vehicles

Satellites

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Offering Analysis

Hardware

Processor

Memory

Network

Software

AI Solutions

AI Platforms

Services

Deployment and Integration

Upgrade and Maintenance

Software Support

Others

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Technology Analysis

Learning and Intelligence

Modeling and Simulation

Data Mining

Natural Language Processing

Deep Learning

Machine Learning

Advanced Computing

Quantum Computing

Neuromorphic Engineering

Supercomputing

AI Systems

Computer Vision

Virtual Reality

Virtual Agents

Global Artificial Intelligence in Military Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

