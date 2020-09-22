Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Air Conditioning market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Air Conditioning Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Air Conditioning market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the air conditioning market on the basis of product, component, technology, end-user, and region. The study shows past data from 2016 to 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The assessment of market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints of the air conditioning market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Furthermore, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the air conditioning market on a regional level.

The report gives a transparent view of the air conditioning market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of prominent vendors operating in the global air conditioning market. To understand the competitive landscape of the air conditioning market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The report offer market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their general attractiveness, market size, and growth rate.

The study provides a crucial view of the air conditioning market based on product, component, technology, end-user, and region. All the segments are analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. By product, the market includes room/unitary air conditioners, chillers, VRF systems, coolers, and others. By component, the market includes a compressor, evaporator, fan, and condenser coil. The technology segment includes automatic air conditioning, manual/semi-automatic air conditioning, inverter, split A/C, and others. The end-user segment includes commercial, residential, industrial, and others. The market is analyzed based on five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some key players of the global air conditioning market include Midea Group, Hisense Electric Co., Carrier Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, Hitachi Ltd., Samsung Electronics Ltd., LG Electronics Inc., Daikin Industries Ltd., Electrolux AB, Sharp Corporation, and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.

This report segments the global air conditioning market into:

Global Air Conditioning Market: By Product

Room/Unitary Air Conditioners

Chillers

VRF Systems

Coolers

Others

Global Air Conditioning Market: By Component

Compressor

Evaporator

Fan

Condenser Coil

Global Air Conditioning Market: By Technology

Automatic Air Conditioning

Manual/Semi-Automatic Air Conditioning

Invertor

Split A/C

Others

Global Air Conditioning Market: By End-User

Commercial

Residential

Industrial

Others

Global Air Conditioning Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

