Healthcare Augmented & Virtual Reality Market by Product Type (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality), by Technology (Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality), and by End-User (Hospitals and Clinics, Research Laboratories, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Healthcare Augmented & Virtual Reality Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Healthcare Augmented & Virtual Reality market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the healthcare augmented & virtual reality market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Million). The study includes drivers and restraints of the healthcare augmented & virtual reality market along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the healthcare augmented & virtual reality market on a global level.

In order to give the users of this report a comprehensive view of the healthcare augmented & virtual reality market, we have included a competitive landscape and analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The report provides company market share analysis to give a broader overview of the key players in the market. In addition, the report also covers key strategic developments of the market including acquisitions & mergers, new technology launch, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, research & development, and regional expansion of the major participants involved in the market on a global and regional basis. Moreover, the study covers price trend analysis and product portfolio of various companies according to regions.

The study provides a decisive view of the healthcare augmented & virtual reality market by segmenting the market based on product type, technology, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on product type, the market includes augmented reality and virtual reality. The augmented reality product segment is sub-segmented into AR displays, AR sensors, AR input devices, AR semiconductor components, and others. The virtual reality segment is sub-segmented into VR displays, VR sensors, and others. By technology, the market includes augmented reality and virtual reality. The augmented reality technology segment is classified into head-mounted and handheld. The virtual reality technology segment is segmented into head-mounted, gesture-tracking, and projector and display walls. By end-user, the healthcare augmented & virtual reality market includes hospitals and clinics, research laboratories, and others.

The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa with its further divided into major countries including the U.S., Germany, France, UK, China, Japan, India, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global healthcare augmented & virtual reality market are Vuzix, Qualcomm Incorporated, Augmented Pixels, Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, CAE HEALTHCARE, Layar, Intuitive Surgical, 3D Systems, Inc., Hologic, Inc., and GE Healthcare among others.

This report segments the global healthcare augmented & virtual reality market into:

Global Healthcare Augmented & Virtual Reality Market: Product Type Analysis

Augmented Reality

AR Displays

AR Sensors

AR Input Devices

AR Semiconductor Components

Others

Virtual Reality

VR Semiconductor Components

VR Displays

VR Sensors

Others

Global Healthcare Augmented & Virtual Reality Market: Technology Analysis

Augmented Reality

Head-Mounted

Handheld

Virtual Reality

Head-Mounted

Gesture Tracking

Projector and Display Walls

Global Healthcare Augmented & Virtual Reality Market: End-User Analysis

Hospitals and Clinics

Research Laboratories

Others

Global Healthcare Augmented & Virtual Reality Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

