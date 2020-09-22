Digital Remittance Market by Remittance Type (Inward and Outward), by Remittance Channel (Banks, Money Transfer Operators, Online Platforms, and Others), and by End-User (Migrant Labor Workforce, Businesses, and Individual/Personal)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Digital Remittance market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Digital Remittance Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Digital Remittance market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the digital remittance on a global and regional level. The study provides historical data for 2016, 2017, and 2018 along with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on revenue (USD Billion). The study includes drivers and restraints of the digital remittance along with their impact on the demand over the forecast period. Additionally, the report includes the study of opportunities available in the digital remittance on a global level.

This report offers a comprehensive analysis of the global digital remittance along with market trends, drivers, and restraints of the digital remittance. This report includes a detailed competitive scenario and product portfolio of the key vendors. To understand the competitive landscape in the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The global digital remittance market is segmented on the basis of remittance type, remittance channel, end-user, and region. Based on remittance type, the market is categorized into inward and outward remittance. The remittance channel segment includes banks, money transfer operators, online platforms, and others. By end-user, the market includes migrant labor workforce, businesses, and individual/personal. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. The regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa. Each region has been further segmented into major countries, such as the U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, India, Japan, and Brazil.

Some key participants of the global digital remittance market include InstaReM, Flywire, Western Union (WU), Ria Financial Outward Remittance, SingX Pte Ltd., WorldRemit Ltd., Remitly, Inc., Azimo Limited, TransferWise Ltd., Ripple, MoneyGram, and TNG Wallet.

Inward Remittance

Outward Remittance

Banks

Money Transfer Operators

Online Inward Remittances

Others

Migrant Labor Workforce

Businesses

Individual/Personal

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

