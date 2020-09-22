Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Peristaltic Pumps market.

Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type (Hose Pumps and Tube Pumps) and End-User (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Mining, Pulp & Paper, Chemical Processing, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

Abstract

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the peristaltic pumps market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information for 2016, 2017, and 2018 with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on both volume (K Units) and revenue (USD Million). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the peristaltic pumps market and their market impact within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the peristaltic pumps market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive view of the peristaltic pumps market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has additionally been enclosed within the study. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the peristaltic pumps market across the globe. Additionally, the report covers the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures, and regional growth of the key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the peristaltic pumps market based on type, end-user, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on the type, the global peristaltic pumps market includes tube pumps and hose pumps. Based on end-user, the market includes water and wastewater treatment, pharmaceuticals, food and beverages, mining, pulp and paper, chemical processing, and others. Additionally, the regional classification includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. These regions are further sub-divided into major countries, such as the U.S., UK, Germany, Canada, France, China, Japan, and Brazil.

Some key players of the global peristaltic pumps market include Cole-Parmer Instrument Company Limited, Gilson Inc., ProMinent GmbH, Verder Holding B.V, PCM Group UK Ltd., Watson Marlow Limited, Wanner Engineering, Inc., Flowrox, Inc., Randolph Austin, Graco, Inc., Seko Spa, and Albin Pump AB.

This report segments the global peristaltic pumps market into:

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market: Type Analysis

Tube Pumps

Hose Pumps

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market: End-User Analysis

Water and Wastewater Treatment

Pharmaceuticals

Food and Beverages

Mining

Pulp and Paper

Chemical Processing

Others

Global Peristaltic Pumps Market: Regional Analysis

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

Peristaltic Pumps Market by Type (Hose Pumps and Tube Pumps) and End-User (Water & Wastewater Treatment, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverages, Mining, Pulp & Paper, Chemical Processing, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020"2029

