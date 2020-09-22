Construction Plastics Market by Type (Expanded Polystyrene, Polyethylene, Polypropylene, Polyvinyl Chloride, and Others) and by Application (Pipes, Flooring, Windows & Doors, Insulation Materials, and Others)-Global Industry Analytics, COVID-19 Business Impact, and Trends, 2020“2029

Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the Construction Plastics market.

Trusted Business Insights presents an updated and Latest Study on Construction Plastics Market 2019-2029. The report contains market predictions related to market size, revenue, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects including the socio-political landscape that is anticipated to shape the demand of the Construction Plastics market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary, and SWOT analysis.

The report covers a forecast and an analysis of the construction plastics market on a global and regional level. The study provides historical information from 2016 and 2018 with a forecast from 2019 to 2025 based on both volume (Kilotons) and revenue (USD Billion). The study covers the key drivers and restraints of the construction plastics market. It also provides the impact of the market within the forecast period. Furthermore, the study also includes the opportunities accessible within the construction plastics market on a global level.

In order to offer the users of this report, a comprehensive view of the construction plastics market, we have enclosed a detailed value chain analysis. To know the competitive landscape within the market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the construction plastics market has additionally been enclosed within the study. The study includes a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked supported their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study also includes the market share of the key participants operating in the construction plastics market across the globe. The report also covers the strategic development together with acquisitions & mergers, agreements, partnerships, collaborations & joint ventures, and regional growth of the key players within the market on a regional basis.

The study provides a crucial view of the construction plastics market based on type, application, and region. All the segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2019 to 2025. Based on type, the global construction plastics market includes polyethylene, expanded polystyrene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, and others. Based on application, the global construction plastics market includes pipes, flooring, windows and doors, insulation materials, and others. The regional classification includes Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa.

Some companies involved in the global construction plastics market are Formosa Plastic Group, Borealis AG, Asahi Kasei Corporation, Arkema SA, The Dow Chemical Company, PetroChina Co. Ltd., Lanxess, BASF SE, Chevron Phillips Chemical Company, E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, Reliance Industries Limited, SABIC, and Solvay SA.

Expanded Polystyrene (EPS)

Polyethylene

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride (PVC)

Others

Pipes

Flooring

Windows and Doors

Insulation Materials

Others

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

