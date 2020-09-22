Trusted Business Insights answers what are the scenarios for growth and recovery and whether there will be any lasting structural impact from the unfolding crisis for the 5G Applications and Services market.

Abstract

The report analyzes and forecasts the 5G applications and services market on a global and regional level. The study offers a forecast from 2020 to 2027 based on revenue (USD Million). The assessment of 5G applications and services market dynamics gives a brief insight into the drivers and restraints of the 5G applications and services market along with their impact on the demand over the years to come. Additionally, the report also includes the study of opportunities available in the 5G applications and services market on a global level.

The report gives a transparent view of the 5G applications and services market. We have included a detailed competitive scenario and portfolio of leading vendors operating in the market. To understand the competitive landscape in the 5G applications and services market, an analysis of Porters Five Forces model for the market has also been included. The study encompasses a market attractiveness analysis, wherein all the segments are benchmarked based on their market size, growth rate, and general attractiveness.

The study provides a crucial view of the 5G applications and services market based on communication type, end-user, industry vertical, and region. All the market segments have been analyzed based on present and future trends and the market is estimated from 2020 to 2027. The regional segment comprises the current and forecast demand for the Middle East and Africa, North America, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Europe.

Some noticeable players of the global 5G applications and services market include Airtel India, AT&T Intellectual Property, China Mobile Limited, Cisco, Deutsche Telekom AG, EITC, Intel Corporation, KT Corp., Nokia, NTT Docomo, Samsung, Ericsson, Telefonica S.A., Telstra Wholesale, Verizon Wireless, and Vodafone Limited.

This report segments the 5G applications and services market into:

Global 5G Applications and Services Market: By Communication Type

Enhanced Mobile Broadband

Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications

Massive Machine Type Communications

Fixed Wireless Access

Others

Global 5G Applications and Services Market: By End-User

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global 5G Applications and Services Market: By Industry Vertical

Telecommunications

Automotive

Government

Media and Entertainment

Consumer Electronics

Banking

Energy and Utilities

Others

Global 5G Applications and Services Market: By Region

North America

The U.S.

Europe

UK

France

Germany

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Latin America

Brazil

Middle East and Africa

